Carol’s Daughter Launches a New Shampoo Bar with an Amazing Scent!

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. As someone who worries about the current climate crisis, I’m always on the hunt to make my routines more sustainable. I’ve tried plenty of environmentally friendly trends that felt manageable and opted out of ones I can’t bring myself to test (reusable toilet paper is a definite no from me). But when I saw a bar shampoo for the first time, it piqued my interest. I took a look in my shower to see how big of a difference this would actually make and saw seven plastic bottles lining my tub. It appeared my environmental impact was building up like damage to the ozone layer. I knew then that I wanted to make the switch to a plastic-free solution.