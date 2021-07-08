Cancel
Hair Care

Carol’s Daughter Launches a New Shampoo Bar with an Amazing Scent!

By Stevie Wilson
la-story.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarol’s Daughter’s Black Vanilla Luscious Moisture Shampoo Bar Smells Delish. Carol’s Daughter’s newest product from the best-selling Black Vanilla range is an eco-friendly essential that gently massages your scalp without stripping your hair of its essential oils! Black Vanilla Luscious Moisture Shampoo Bar is a summer must-have lasting up to 30 washes, which lasts 2X longer than traditional shampoo. You’ll be sure to fall in love after one wash. This on-the-go shampoo bar supports the environment while giving your hair strength and moisture. It’s even small enough to fit into any bag. A travel-friendly shampoo perfect for any trip!

