Post Malone has remained pretty active over the past year despite not really dropping any new music of his own. From collaborations with Justin Bieber and Ozzy Osbourne to Saweetie and Big Sean, fans have been treated to plenty of features from the beerbongs & bentleys artist over the past several months. Now, however, Post is literally getting back in the driver's seat with the imminent release of his new single "Motley Crew," which will arrive on Friday alongside a Lyrical Lemonade music video.