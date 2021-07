Cousins (1-0) picked up the win in a 5-0 victory over the Mets during the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader, striking out one in a perfect inning of relief. The rookie worked the fifth inning as the first man out of the bullpen in relief of Brett Anderson, and with the Brewers already holding a 2-0 lead, Cousins was rewarded with his first MLB win. The 26-year-old has yet to allow a hit, much less a run, through his first six big-league appearances with a sharp 12:3 K:BB in 7.1 innings.