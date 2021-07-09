Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Steelers predictions: T.J. Watt will be team MVP for 3rd straight season

By Tommy Jaggi
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleT.J. Watt has been an utter force against opposing offenses. Here’s why he could become the first player in Steelers history to win the award three times in a row. Since the Steelers team MVP became an official award back in 1969, Jerome Bettis, Hines Ward, and Le’Veon Bell have been the only players to be labeled as the team MVP 3 times, and Antonio Brown is the lone player to earn this honor a whopping 4 times.

stillcurtain.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

FanSided

112K+
Followers
301K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Najee Harris
Person
Antonio Brown
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pro Bowl#American Football#Bell#Pro Football Reference#The Hall Of Fame
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLSteelers Depot

T.J. Watt Announces Engagement To Girlfriend Dani Rhodes

The life of an NFL player can often seem very different from the average person, for obvious reasons. While they are generally more physically gifted and wealthier than average, though, they do experience all the same life events, and Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt reached another of life’s milestones last night when he got engaged to his girlfriend, Dani Rhodes.
NFLwtae.com

Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt announces engagement

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt is engaged after proposing to his girlfriend, Dani Rhodes, according toposts on his social media accounts. "I am the luckiest man in the world!!" Watt wrote in a post with photos of the engagement. Watt and Rhodes have been together for over four...
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

Myles Garrett, not T.J. Watt, considered the best EDGE rusher in the NFL for 2021

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns rivalry goes back decades, and after 2020 there is an increased sense of vigor between the two AFC North opponents. After the Browns knocked the Steelers out of the playoffs in the AFC Wild Card round at Heinz Field, many are projecting the Browns to have a breakout season in 2021.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

T.J. Watt, Cameron Heyward in heated battle on Steelers all-time sack list

T.J. Watt and Cameron Heyward are in a heated battle to become third all-time in Pittsburgh Steelers history in sacks. We all know how good T.J. Watt is at this point (or at least we should). Though many fans who grew up in the 70s have a hard time labeling T.J. Watt in the same category as Pittsburgh’s all-time great defenders, we all know that this is where he is going to end up. In fact, he may get there sooner than you think.
NFLSteelers Depot

Snubbed Again: T.J. Watt Voted Second-Best Edge Rusher In ESPN Poll For 2021 Season

We still have several weeks of offseason remaining and that means several lore rankings are on the way from major media outlets and the like. In fact, ESPN unveiled their edge-rusher rankings for 2021 on Monday after recently surveying more than 50 team executives, scouts, coaches, and players to determine the top ten players at each position. According to ESPN’s polling, Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt finished as the second-best pass rusher in the NFL entering the 2021 season.
NFLPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Congrats! Pittsburgh Steelers’ T. J. Watt is engaged

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T. J. Watt is engaged. “I am the luckiest man in the world,” Watt said late Thursday night in a tweet announcing the engagement. The tweet included photos of Watt popping the question to his now fiancée, Dani Rhodes. Rhodes is a professional soccer player.
NFLchatsports.com

Zack Baun joining J.J. Watt, T.J. Watt for offseason training

A couple of former Wisconsin Badgers huddled up this summer, with Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman J.J. Watt sharing on Instagram that his younger brother T.J. Watt and New Orleans Saints linebacker Zack Baun joined him for a training session ahead of training camp. Baun was a college teammate with the...
NFLsteelersnow.com

Former NFL Agent: T.J. Watt Extension Will Reset Edge Rusher Market

Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt has been an NFL Defensive Player of the Year candidate and one of the league’s most productive pass rushers each of the last two seasons. He is due for a contract extensions as well, and as a result of all that production, Watt is...
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

T.J. Watt Sack Party, Part 4: Cam Heyward dominates, T.J. Watt eats

T.J. Watt is a talented and athletic pass rusher, and we’ve covered his ability and shown some of the ways he benefits from the scheme he plays in. Today we are going to look at T.J. Watt’s 7th and 8th sack plays of the 2020 season, and one specific team mate that played the major role in both sacks.
NFLpff.com

Steelers sign former Chargers edge defender Melvin Ingram III

It didn’t take long for Melvin Ingram III’s visit with the Pittsburgh Steelers to result in a deal, unlike his previous visits with the Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins. Ingram is reportedly signing for one year to bolster a Steelers edge defender rotation lacking depth behind projected starters T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith.
NFLUSA Today

T.J. Watt or Minkah Fitzpatrick: Which Steeler gets paid first and when?

As of today, Steelers edge T.J. Watt will play the 2021 season on his fifth-year option. The option, which he signed in 2020, is worth $10.16 million. Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick is still on the rookie deal he signed with the Dolphins back in 2018 (his 2022 fifth-year option was exercised in April). Interestingly enough, according to Over the Cap, the safety earned more in one season with Miami than in two with the Steelers.
NFLSteelers Depot

Steelers ‘Cannot Afford’ To Lose T.J. Watt Next Offseason, Bleacher Report Says

One would think that an NFL franchise should not let a three-time All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowler slip away in free agency, right? That’s common sense, right?. Well, Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon felt the need to reiterate that point with the Pittsburgh Steelers Wednesday, citing All-Pro pass rusher T.J. Watt as the one player the Steelers “cannot afford to lose” in the 2022 offseason.
NFLSteelers Depot

The Steelers Have A New Single-Season Sack Leader

Officially, James Harrison is the Steelers’ single-season sack leader with 16 of them in his 2008, DPOY-winning season. But with Pro Football Reference officially unofficially tabulating sack data from 1960-1981, before sacks became officially recognized, there is a new leader in the clubhouse. Based off their information, the team’s new...
NFLSteelers Depot

Report: Mike Tomlin Was ‘Absolutely Heartbroken’ Steelers Couldn’t Re-sign RB James Conner

Not surprisingly, the Pittsburgh Steelers didn’t re-sign running back James Conner during the offseason after the former third round draft pick out of Pittsburgh went through another overly disappointing season in 2020. Conner ultimately wound up signing a one-year contract with the Arizona Cardinals for $1.75 million in April and he’s now expected to get quite a few touches with them in 2021. While the Steelers seemingly had no interest in re-signing Conner, head coach Mike Tomlin reportedly was sad to lose the running back this offseason.
NFLNFL GridIron Gab

Five Teams That WON’T Make the Playoffs in the NFL in 2021

In a league where it usually comes down to inches, there’s plenty of times when a team comes close to making the postseason but misses it by one game after some antics cost them a game at some point. Every year there are surprise teams that do and do not...

Comments / 0

Community Policy