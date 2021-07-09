Steelers predictions: T.J. Watt will be team MVP for 3rd straight season
T.J. Watt has been an utter force against opposing offenses. Here’s why he could become the first player in Steelers history to win the award three times in a row. Since the Steelers team MVP became an official award back in 1969, Jerome Bettis, Hines Ward, and Le’Veon Bell have been the only players to be labeled as the team MVP 3 times, and Antonio Brown is the lone player to earn this honor a whopping 4 times.stillcurtain.com
