Steelers predictions: T.J. Watt will be team MVP for 3rd straight season

T.J. Watt and Cameron Heyward are in a heated battle to become third all-time in Pittsburgh Steelers history in sacks. We all know how good T.J. Watt is at this point (or at least we should). Though many fans who grew up in the 70s have a hard time labeling T.J. Watt in the same category as Pittsburgh’s all-time great defenders, we all know that this is where he is going to end up. In fact, he may get there sooner than you think.