Torrington: Restaurants team up with St. John Paul the Great Academy

TORRINGTON — Three local restaurants are teaming up with St. John Paul the Great Academy in July, continuing a mutually beneficial program dubbed “Takeout Tuesdays.”. On two Tuesdays in July (and one Wednesday), a different local restaurant will donate a portion of the proceeds from its takeout orders made between 4-8 p.m. to the Academy, a Catholic elementary school that enrolls more than 140 students from pre-k through grade 8.