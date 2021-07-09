Cancel
Torrington, CT

Torrington: Restaurants team up with St. John Paul the Great Academy

 10 days ago

TORRINGTON — Three local restaurants are teaming up with St. John Paul the Great Academy in July, continuing a mutually beneficial program dubbed “Takeout Tuesdays.”. On two Tuesdays in July (and one Wednesday), a different local restaurant will donate a portion of the proceeds from its takeout orders made between 4-8 p.m. to the Academy, a Catholic elementary school that enrolls more than 140 students from pre-k through grade 8.

