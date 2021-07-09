Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Will Abandoned Shopping Malls Soon Become Residential Buildings?

ArchDaily
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShopping malls and retail centers are dead- or so they say. Although much of how we shop was put on pause by the COVID-19 pandemic, and we experienced the surge in e-commerce focused purchases, some of your favorite stores are faced with reimagining themselves in a new way. As the pressure for high-density housing continues to rise, and big-box centers and shopping malls are left empty, is there a way that the place where you once purchased a new outfit could be transformed into your next apartment?

www.archdaily.com

Comments / 10

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Rhode Island State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shopping Malls#Real Estate#Nordstrom#Forever 21#Archdaily#Healthy Design
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail Stores
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
News Break
Housing
Related
Nashville, TNNashville Post

Residential building slated for Midtown

Nashville-based development company Chartwell Residential is eyeing a Midtown property for a future project. The seven-parcel property on which the residential building will rise offers addresses of 1601-1609-1611-1615-1617-1621-1623 State St. The parcels offer a collective 1.52 acres. A two-story modernist residential building located at 1609 State St. and once home to the Gupton residential program will need to be demolished.
Trussville, ALbizjournals

Homestead Village shopping mall sells in $25.5M deal

A new shopping mall along Gadsden Highway near Pinnacle at Tutwiler Farm in Trussville has sold in a major deal. Birmingham developer Blackwater Resources sold the Homestead Village retail development for $25.5 million to a joint venture between Ohio-based Select Strategies Realty and private investment firm McDonald Group Inc. in Birmingham, according to public records.
Fairview Heights, ILIllinois Business Journal

Fairview Heights’ shopping areas looking at adding residential units

Retail stores are often situated in buildings that have residential apartments on upper stories, but that concept has never been tried in Fairview Heights. Now, the possibility of adding such living units above ground-level shopping complexes at locations in the city represents a new and radical concept under consideration for one or more sites.
Brooklyn, NYDezeen

SHoP's supertall skyscraper 9 DeKalb becomes tallest building in Brooklyn

A 73-storey supertall skyscraper designed by SHoP Architects that is currently under construction has become the tallest building in Brooklyn, New York. Called 9 DeKalb, the tower reached 721 feet (220 metres) last week, the JDS Development Group announced on Instagram. It has overtaken Kohn Pedersen Fox's 720-foot-high (219 metres)...
RetailPosted by
pymnts

As Open-Air Shopping Rises, Malls Feel The Pinch

As Reuters reported Friday (July 9), new industry data shows the vacancy rates at indoor malls could come to overshadow those in strip malls and shopping centers in the suburbs. These figures follow a series of bankruptcies and takeovers that has seen Simon Property Group — which owns the Mall...
Alexandria, VAalexandrialivingmagazine.com

Mixed-Use Residential and Retail Could Replace Arlandria Shopping Center

The Arlandria-Chirilagua neighborhood is slated to go through quite the transformation over the next several years. The Arlandria-Chirilagua Plan Update seeks to preserve the cultural diversity and economic vitality of the neighborhood while making much needed updates to the neighborhood. The City of Alexandria is currently seeking input on the plan here through July 13.
Retailpymnts.com

Afterpay, Westfield Shopping Centers Partner On BNPL, Mall Plans

Australia’s Afterpay, a buy now, pay later (BNPL) company, and Paris-based Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, owner of Westfield shopping centers in the U.S., are teaming up to bring malls into the 21st century. The companies said, in a press release, that the partnership would “jointly invest in new customer experiences, retail innovation, events,...
RetailNarcity

Dufferin Mall: The Little Shopping Centre That Could

While Yorkdale Shopping Centre and the Toronto Eaton Centre may get most of the glory when it comes to malls in Toronto, Dufferin Mall has maintained its own personality and appeal. In this episode of Then&Now, Toronto historian Morgan Cameron Ross looks back at the beloved shopping destination and its...
Inside Indiana Business

Antique Mall Planned for Highland Shopping Center

HIGHLAND - A new antique mall under construction in the Lake County town of Highland will be the second of what its owner hopes to be nearly a dozen across the country. Our partners at The Times of Northwest Indiana report America's Antique Mall is expected to open in September at the Highland Ultra Plaza, which had previously gone into foreclosure.
Dulles, VAtheburn.com

Three new shops open at the Dulles Town Center mall

The Dulles Town Center shopping mall in Sterling has seen three new shops open in the past month. It’s all part of new owner Centennial trying to breathe life back into the center. According to an announcement from the mall, the new stores include Pressy, “a one-stop-shop for custom embroidery...
Retailnatlawreview.com

10 Retailers to Watch for a Bankruptcy Filing in the Second Half of 2021

The tide has turned from last year! Slowly, the global pandemic is coming to an end. In its wake, the retail industry has been forever changed with technological innovations and advancements, including online ordering and delivery/pickup, warehousing, automation, and mobile self-check-out. Although most landlords and tenants have worked together during the adversity, there are still a number of problem tenants that may not be able to recover or who may now use the bankruptcy process to get rid of debt and actually restructure.
Providence, RIPosted by
1420 WBSM

Welcome to Your New Humble Abode: A Providence Shopping Mall

Did you know that you can live inside the oldest indoor shopping mall in America? It's true, and it could be your reality without having to move very far from the SouthCoast. The Arcade was built in downtown Providence in 1828 as the nation's first indoor shopping mall. Its architecture is simply stunning, with gigantic columns outside and intricately-designed green balconies lining the second and third floor balconies inside.
San Francisco, CAwbrc.com

Tallest residential building in San Francisco is sinking

SAN FRANCISCO (CNN) – With its soaring panoramic views and world-class amenities, the Millennium Tower in downtown San Francisco opened to great fanfare in 2009. At 58 stories, it’s the city’s tallest residential building with over 400 multimillion-dollar units. Among its early residents was former NFL quarterback and 49ers icon...
Home & Gardenpopesrealestate.com

Residential

Cute as can be brick cottage including 3 bedrooms 1 bath living room dining room and eat in kitchen. Tastefully updated with new appliances, cabinets and new tile floors in kitchen. New bathroom fixtures and new tile. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout remainder of home. Windows have been replaced with new insulated windows making this home very energy efficient. Both wiring and plumbing have recently been replaced. Located along Old Highway 5 N in Thomasville on approximately one half acre lot conveniently located near downtown.
LifestyleInhabitat.com

Abandoned tramway becomes the playful Precollinear Park

If you’re not familiar with the term, placemaking is an idea that is sliding into the central focus spot when it comes to urban planning. It’s a people-centered approach to planning the usage of public spaces and was essential in developing the now permanent Precollinear Park in the center of Corso Gabetti and Ponte Regina Margherita in Turin, Italy.
ShoppingNews 12

New Yorkers flock to the mall for 4th of July shopping deals

Independence Day may be over, but the holiday sales are still in effect. Many New Yorkers were out on Monday taking advantage of the long weekend and those holiday deals. Stores like Old Navy, Charlotte Russe, Bath & Body Works and Kay Jewelers all had major sales going on for the Fourth of July holiday.

Comments / 10

Community Policy