Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Season Preview | The College Football Experience (Ep. 719)
The College Football Experience (@TCEonSGPN) on the Sports Gambling Podcast Network continues its 130 college football team season preview series with the Louisiana Rajin’ Cajuns. Pick Dundee aka (@TheColbyD) and Patty C (@PattyC831) recap Louisiana’s season last year and hit on their current roster and project the upcoming season. Will Billy Napier and Louisiana have a magical year? Is Levi Lewis the best quarterback in the Sun Belt? Could the Rajin’ Cajuns upset Texas in Week 1? Can the ground game makeup for the losses of Mitchell and Ragas. Will Louisiana be able to get past Appalachian State and Georgia Southern? We talk it all on this special Louisiana Ragin’ Cajun edition of The College Football Experience.www.sportsgamblingpodcast.com
