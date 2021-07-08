Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Lauren Ruth Ward announces farewell show at Teragram Ballroom with Kingsbury, Alicia Blue + more delicious surprises

grimygoods.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLos Angeles’ beloved songbird, Lauren Ruth Ward has announced a farewell show at the Teragram Ballroom for Thursday, August 19, 2021. Joining Lauren Ruth Ward at the Teragram Ballroom will be another favorite local act, Kingsbury, as well as Lauren Ruth Ward collaborator, Alicia Blue. Without a doubt, it’s going to be a women-led vocal powerhouse of a night featuring new LRW songs. The evening will feature new songs from LRW’s forthcoming album, as well as songs from her other musical project, Aging Actress — along with a debut performance from her new band Heaven Electric! Expect all the good vibes that vibrate through all of Ward’s shows.

www.grimygoods.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashton Irwin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ballroom#Music Festival#Lrw#Aging Actress#Heaven Electric#Moonhoney#Palaye Royale#Instagram A#Kingsburyxx
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
News Break
Instagram
Related
Musicgrimygoods.com

Tom Odell announces Monsters Tour with LA concert date at Fonda Theatre Hollywood

Tom Odell has announced tour dates in support of his new album Monsters, out now! As part of his Monsters Tour, Tom Odell has a Los Angeles concert date scheduled for Wednesday, April 6 at the Fonda Theatre in Hollywood. Tickets to Tom Odell at the Fonda are priced at $28 and the show is all-ages. Tickets will go on sale to the general public this Friday, July 16 at 10am. There is a fan presale on July 13. Fans can use the following ticket link and password to access the presale: MONSTERS.
Musicohmyrockness.com

Win tickets to ANDREW W.K. at Teragram Ballroom on 9/9!

We have a pair of tickets to give away to see ANDREW W.K. with FAMILY JULES at Teragram Ballroom on Thursday, September 9th! The show on Friday, September 10th is sold out. For a chance to win, submit your full name and contact information in the form below. Winner will be selected at random on September 7, 2021. Good luck!
MusicNews On 6

Green Day Announces Surprise Concert At Cain's Ballroom

A surprise announcement that rock band Green Day is performing at Cain's Ballroom Tuesday sold out within 30 minutes Monday morning. Even Chad Rodgers of Cain's says at first, he didn't fully know about the concert. Cain's Ballroom Co-owner Chad Rodgers didn't know who was performing was at first - all he knew was the venue was reserved by someone big until one of his colleagues got wind that it might be Green Day.
Musicwfav951.com

Billie Eilish To Make Disney+ Debut

Billie Eilish will perform every song on her new album for an upcoming Disney+ special. The show will also take viewers on an animated, dreamlike journey through her hometown of Los Angeles. Through a press release, Eilish stated: “To be able to present my album in this way and dedicate...
New York City, NYgratefulweb.com

Blue Note Jazz Club Announces Two New Shows w/ Cuban Visionary Cimafunk

Today, New York City’s historic Blue Note Jazz Club announces two nights with Cuban visionary musician Cimafunk. On August 26 and September 2, at 8 pm and 10:30 pm, Cimafunk will bring his “electrifying combination of funk & soul” (Rolling Stone) and “hypnotic performance” (Wall Street Journal) to NYC’s premier jazz club.
Musicgrimygoods.com

The Bots to end seven-year hiatus with new album “2 Seater” — share new song “Girl Problems”

With plans to end their hiatus with the release of their first album in seven years, L.A. indie rockers The Bots have shared the second single from 2 Seater with “Girl Problems.” A rollicking, pop-hook-filled track that’s held aloft by frontman Mikaiah Lei’s affecting wails about the strife and anxiousness that is part of being a young woman — informed as the anthemic lyricism is by the stories Mikaiah heard from girls he’d known growing up.
Chicago, IL955glo.com

Journey Set To Play The Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom For Lollapalooza After-Show On July 29th!

Hey 95-5, G-L-O Fans, ready to Rock with Classic Rock legends Journey in Chicago?? Don’t miss Journey playing the official Lollapalooza After-Show on Thursday July 29th, at the famed Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom in the Windy City! As you may have heard, Journey is headlining one of the nights at Lolla! Get tickets now for the After-Show at ticketmaster.com. Don’t miss Neal Schon and Journey, see you there, 95-5, G-L-O Classic Rock fans!
Beauty & FashionHello Magazine

Nicole Kidman shocks fans with new bob look

Nicole Kidman is known for her naturally red and curly long hair but that all changed this week as the Hollywood star debuted a shorter look on her Instagram – leaving her fans shocked. The mother-of-two took to Instagram on Thursday morning to share a picture from the set of...
Celebritiesradiofacts.com

Cause of Frankie Lons’ Death (Keyshia Cole’s Mom)

Keyshia Cole’s famous mom Frankie Lons died in her Oakland home on her 61st birthday while celebrating and using. Her brother Tony reported to TMZ that she was partying and succumbed to her decades-long debilitating drug addiction. Frankie had a very dark life that led her down many destructive paths...
Celebritiesgetindianews.com

Who Is Dolly Parton’s Husband Carl Dean? Singer’s Love Story, Instagram, Net Worth Explored

Dolly Parton is one of the most prominent and legendary singers who recently surprised her beloved husband Carl on his birthday. As we all know that Dolly is quite open about her relationship with her husband. She never left a chance to praise him in the media. Dolly’s husband is a successful businessman who often comes into the spotlight. Dolly has gained huge publicity and reputation in Hollywood. She mainly earned popularity for her singing in numerous movies and singles. As of 2021, she is 75 years old but always looks so fit and gorgeous in any celebrity appearance. Through this article, our viewers will get more details about her husband Carl.
CelebritiesPosted by
UPI News

Tommy Dorfman reintroduces herself: 'I am a trans woman'

July 22 (UPI) -- Tommy Dorfman is reintroducing herself as a transgender woman. The 29-year-old actress confirmed she is transgender in an interview with author Torrey Peters published Thursday by Time. "We're talking today to discuss my gender. For a year now, I have been privately identifying and living as...

Comments / 0

Community Policy