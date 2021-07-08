Lauren Ruth Ward announces farewell show at Teragram Ballroom with Kingsbury, Alicia Blue + more delicious surprises
Los Angeles’ beloved songbird, Lauren Ruth Ward has announced a farewell show at the Teragram Ballroom for Thursday, August 19, 2021. Joining Lauren Ruth Ward at the Teragram Ballroom will be another favorite local act, Kingsbury, as well as Lauren Ruth Ward collaborator, Alicia Blue. Without a doubt, it’s going to be a women-led vocal powerhouse of a night featuring new LRW songs. The evening will feature new songs from LRW’s forthcoming album, as well as songs from her other musical project, Aging Actress — along with a debut performance from her new band Heaven Electric! Expect all the good vibes that vibrate through all of Ward’s shows.www.grimygoods.com
