College Football Win Total Predictions: AAC

The 2021 college football season is nearly here and things are going to look much different than they did in 2020. Since the summer of 2021 began, the restrictions and guidelines surrounding COVID-19 have been lifted or eased. Many great events like the Erie County Fair, the Taste of Buffalo, concerts and other great festivals are starting to come back and allow full capacity. People have been asked to remain vigilant and use common sense and social distancing to prevent any COVID-19 transmission. And although levels have gone up slightly in the last week or so, for the most part it seems as though this pandemic locally has shut down. Who knows what the future holds for kids in classrooms this fall in New York State regarding wearing masks? But as for now we can be excited for all the good things that are happening.