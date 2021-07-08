Top 10 College Football Preseason Storylines | The College Football Experience (Ep. 718)

The College Football Experience (@TCEonSGPN) on the Sports Gambling Podcast Network gives out their top 10 biggest storylines heading into the 2021 college football season. Pick Dundee aka (@TheColbyD) & Patty C (@PattyC831) make their cases for why they are excited for the 2021 college football season. Are the Georgia Bulldogs the most interesting team in the country? Who will win the Big Ten West? Are the Nebraska Cornhuskers must watch tv every week? What do we think LSU is this year? Will the Michigan Wolverines be a sleeper in the Big Ten East? Will Mike Leach get the air raid offense working at Mississippi State this year? Did the Kansas Jayhawks get a home run hire with Lance Leipold? Is the Texas A&M Aggies hype legit? Will Jeff Hafley have Boston College contending in the ACC this year? Is the Sun Belt Conference race the most interesting in the country? What will Jeff Monken and Army’s season look like this year? Does anybody have any clue what to expect with the Pac 12 football season this year? Is Jimmy Lake and the Washington Huskies flying under the radar? Could the Houston Cougars or SMU Mustangs be the surprise team in the AAC this year? Will the Ole Miss offense be the best in the country? Could the Liberty Flames run the table? Is Matt Campbell and the Iowa State Cyclones a legit contender this year? Could Will Hall get Southern Miss football back to where it should be? What does the NIL mean for college football? What should we expect with the looming 12 team college football playoff talk? We talk it all on this special edition episode of The College Football Experience.