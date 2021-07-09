Cancel
TikTok owner ByteDance to end compulsory weekend overtime

The ByteDance logo is seen in this illustration taken, Nov. 27, 2019. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

BEIJING, July 9 (Reuters) - TikTok owner ByteDance on Friday said that it would formally end its weekend overtime policy from Aug. 1, two weeks after its short-video rival Kuaishou (1024.HK) announced a similar decision.

The move came as Chinese tech companies face fierce nationwide debate about whether to end the infamous "996" style of working 9 am to 9 pm six days a week.

