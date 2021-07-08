Louisiana Monroe Warhawks Season Preview | The College Football Experience (Ep. 720)

The College Football Experience (@TCEonSGPN) on the Sports Gambling Podcast Network continues its 130 college football team season preview with the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks. Pick Dundee aka (@TheColbyD) and Patty C (@PattyC831) preview the ULM roster and project just how they think the Warhawks will do in 2021. Is Terry Bowden the perfect hire for ULM? How long will it take for Rich Rodriguez to get the ULM offense rolling? Is Rhett Rodriguez the answer at QB? Will the Warhawks defense be able to stop anyone? What should we expect from year one in the Bowden era? We talk it all on this special Louisiana Monroe Warhawks edition of The College Football Experience.