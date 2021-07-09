ACLU of Indiana Sues Miami Prison, Claims of Inhumane And Decrepit Conditions
BUNKER HILL, Ind. — Six inmates placed in solitary at the state prison in Miami County are suing over what they charge are substandard conditions there. The American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana says past prisoners broke the lone window in the solitary cells, and instead of fixing it, the prison put sheet metal over it. That left them in pitch black all day. Several say they kept running into the toilet in the dark and bruised their legs.www.wibc.com
Comments / 3