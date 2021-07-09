Top 5 things to do this weekend in the Lehigh Valley: Easton’s Heritage Day, produce picking, wine tasting, and Hispanic Heritage Night at the ballpark

Head to the Colonial Garden at Burnside Plantation, point out anything you want, and volunteers will pick it for you in exchange for a donation of your choice April Gamiz/The Morning Call

Living history

Easton Heritage Day: It’s a free, full-day family festival that celebrates local history and heritage, reenactments, activities for kids, musical performances and concludes with an amazing fireworks display over the Forks of the Delaware. 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, with fireworks starting at 9:30 p.m. Heritage Day celebrates Easton’s historic significance in the founding of the United States. At noon on July 8, 1776, Easton was one of three places where the Declaration of Independence had its first public reading. It was read on the steps of the old courthouse in Easton’s historic Centre Square by the Chair of the Committee of Safety, Robert Levers. A reenactment of that event, and a festival organized around it, first occurred during the Bicentennial Celebration in 1976. From that year on, Heritage Day has been celebrated as Easton’s own Independence Day celebration. The city is offering $10 flat rate parking in the Pine Street Garage and the Third Street Garage all day. Downtown Easton. https://heritageday.org/

The garden grows

You Point, We Pick: The first of four days, through October, when you can head to the Colonial Garden at Burnside Plantation, point out anything you want, and volunteers will pick it for you in exchange for a donation of your choice. The garden is loaded with organically grown produce, herbs and flowers. Cash and credit will be accepted. Please bring your own bags, baskets, or buckets, as they will not provide any materials other than the plants. While you’re there, you can ask the volunteers about the history, uses, and maintenance of the plants in the garden as a part of the new, free Saturdays at Burnside programming. The first You Point, We Pick will be 9:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday. Future dates are Aug. 7, Sept. 4 and Oct. 2. Burnside Plantation , 1461 Schoenersville Road, Bethlehem. 1-800-360-TOUR. historicbethlehem.org

A taste of July

Wine & Shine Lehigh Valley: Pair your love of local wine with tasty local spirits in this new event at the Lehigh Valley Wine Trail that brings them both together. Purchase a $39 (nonrefundable) passport, or in-person at one of the participating venues (cash or check only). Each passport entitles the holder to a food and beverage pairing at each of the seven participating venues, as well as a complimentary tasting of beverage samples. Each passport holder also receives a special gift, a 7.5 oz. logoed event rocks glass. Only 1,000 passports will be sold! 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, noon-5 p.m. Sunday. Wine & Shine will also be held July 17-18, and July 24-25. Lehigh Valley Wine Trail , 2472 Black River Road, Bethlehem. , Bethlehem, PA 18015. https://lehighvalleywinetrail.com/events/wine-and-shine-lehigh-vally/

Western Swing

Asleep at the Wheel: Ten-time Grammy Award winners Asleep at the Wheel, founded by Ray Benson in Paw Paw, West Virginia five decades ago, bring their brand of Western swing to Musikfest Cafe at 8 p.m. on Saturday. Now based in Texas, the band has had 20 studio albums and 20 singles on the Billboard country charts. The Grammy Award-winning “Still The King: Celebrating the Music of Bob Wills and His Texas Playboys” was released in 2015 and marked their third full-length Bob Wills tribute album. Their most recent album “New Routes” is both a new path forward and a nod to the freewheeling roots of one of Texas’ most beloved bands. The opening act is scheduled to be Michelle Lordi. Tickets $26-$36. Musikfest Cafe, 101 Founders Way, Bethlehem. 610-297-7100. https://www.steelstacks.org/event/10009/asleep-at-the-wheel/

‘Coquis’ and ‘Jimmies’

IronPigs vs. Worcester: The Lehigh Valley IronPigs host the Worcester WooSox this weekend, with fireworks on Friday night, and a salute to Philadelphia “Jimmies” on Sunday. On Saturday, the IronPigs become the ‘Coquis’ during Hispanic Heritage Night. There will be an adult Coqui cap giveaway, and fans have been invited to submit their favorite Hispanic pork dishes. Sunday, the IronPigs become the “Jimmies.” Tickets from $11 to $24. 7:05 p.m. Friday, 6:35 p.m. Saturday and 1:35 p.m. Sunday. Coca-Cola Park, 1050 IronPigs Way, Allentown. 610-841-7447. https://www.milb.com/lehigh-valley