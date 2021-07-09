Cancel
Santa Clarita, CA

Officials identified 20-year-old Caleb Romero who died in a motorcycle crash on Soledad Canyon Road (Santa Clarita, CA)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
Authorities identified 20-year-old Caleb Romero, a Canyon Country man, who lost his life in a motorcycle crash on Soledad Canyon Road Wednesday morning.

Caleb Romero, 20, a resident of Canyon Country, was killed in the accident, said Sarah Ardalani, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office.

At about 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, first responders got information of a traffic collision involving a motorcycle on Soledad Canyon Road near the Saugus Speedway, stated Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. When units reached at the scene, Romero was declared deceased, as per the officials. The events that have led up to the crash remain unknown.

An investigation is ongoing at this time.

July 9, 2021

July 9, 2021

