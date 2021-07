Bills free agent acquisition RB Matt Breida will have to impress at training camp to earn his roster spot. (ESPN.com) Breida brings an element to the Bills' RB room that they currently lack: speed. However, one of the NFL's fastest backs will have to prove his worth this offseason to secure a spot on the roster. Antonio Williams looked solid in a limited fashion in 2020 and will likely be his main competition. Breida's league minimum contract by no means guarantees his place on the roster and could make him a cut candidate if he doesn't show out at training camp.