2021 NBA Draft Profile: Corey Kispert could be the shooter the Nuggets need

By Gage Bridgford
denverstiffs.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NBA Finals are in full swing after the conclusion of Game 2 last night. The majority of the NBA has moved on to draft season as fans prepare to see who their team will be adding to the roster. The Denver Nuggets are currently slated to pick 26th overall on draft night, and there should be some interesting prospects available for them to select. Continuing with the Stiffs draft profiles today is Gonzaga’s Corey Kispert. Kispert is one of the older prospects in this class, which is a drawback compared to yesterday’s subject, Usman Garuba, but he’s also one of the more polished players you’re going to find. Kispert is the type of player that fits well with this current iteration of the Nuggets’ roster. While some players are still developing, most have a specific role and are ready to compete for a championship. Kispert is a smooth and established offensive player that can come in and provide offense and shooting off of the bench.

