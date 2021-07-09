Cancel
Offishial news, 7/9/21: Jake Eder’s “mental routine;” All-Star bobblehead

By Ely Sussman
fishstripes.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFiveThirtyEight gives the Marlins a 45% chance to win their series opener against the Braves. Already the longest-tenured manager in Marlins history, Don Mattingly will become the first in franchise history to work 1,000 games in that role if he sticks around through the end of 2022. Kim Ng announced Thursday that the mutual option in his contract has been exercised (there was a July 15 deadline to do so).

www.fishstripes.com

