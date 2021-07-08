Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Raleigh, NC

Remembering Fallen Police Officer Paul Hale

Posted by 
Raleigh, North Carolina
Raleigh, North Carolina
 13 days ago

The Raleigh Police Department honors and remembers fallen Detective Paul Hale, who died in the line of duty on July 11, 1997.

Detective Hale was fatally shot in the head while attempting to apprehend a murder suspect. He and his partner were approaching the suspect's vehicle when the suspect fired a shot, striking Detective Hale.

His partner returned fire, wounding the suspect, who was taken into custody. Detective Hale had been with the department since 1990 and was promoted to detective on July 7, 1997, only days before the incident.

Detective Hale had been with the agency for seven years and is survived by his wife and two daughters.

Comments / 0

Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina

16
Followers
230
Post
144
Views
ABOUT

Raleigh The city of Raleigh is named after Walter Raleigh, who established the lost Roanoke Colony in present-day Dare County.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Murder
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
NBC News

Jeff Bezos thanks Amazon workers for Blue Origin launch in revealingly tone-deaf moment

On Tuesday morning, former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos boarded Blue Origin's New Shepard spacecraft in West Texas with his brother, Mark, Mercury 13 astronaut candidate Wally Funk and an 18-year-old Dutch student for the first unpiloted suborbital flight with an all-civilian crew. The Blue Origin accomplishment was the second suborbital flight in nine days, with Richard Branson having blasted off last week.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

CBO: Key debt limit date likely in October or November

The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) on Wednesday forecasted that the Treasury Department would most likely run out of cash in October or November absent congressional action on the debt limit. The estimate comes as Republicans are saying they won't help Democrats to raise the debt ceiling and suggests that lawmakers...
SoccerNBC News

U.S. women's soccer team falls to Sweden in Olympic opener

The U.S. women's soccer team was routed in its Olympic opener Wednesday by Sweden, the same opponent that knocked it out of the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games. The Swedish team beat the Americans 3-0, a devastating start for the reigning World Cup champions. The team had not lost a match since January 2019, but Wednesday's stunning upset before an empty stadium snapped that 44-game streak.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Israel vows to ‘act aggressively’ against Ben & Jerry’s

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister vowed Tuesday to “act aggressively” against the decision by Ben & Jerry’s to stop selling its ice cream in Israeli-occupied territories, as the country’s ambassador to the U.S. urged dozens of state governors to punish the company under anti-boycott laws. The strong reaction reflected...

Comments / 0

Community Policy