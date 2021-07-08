Remembering Fallen Police Officer Paul Hale

The Raleigh Police Department honors and remembers fallen Detective Paul Hale, who died in the line of duty on July 11, 1997.

Detective Hale was fatally shot in the head while attempting to apprehend a murder suspect. He and his partner were approaching the suspect's vehicle when the suspect fired a shot, striking Detective Hale.

His partner returned fire, wounding the suspect, who was taken into custody. Detective Hale had been with the department since 1990 and was promoted to detective on July 7, 1997, only days before the incident.

Detective Hale had been with the agency for seven years and is survived by his wife and two daughters.