Hodinkee & Unimatic Have the Mid-Range Watch Market on Lock

Words By Contributor
Highsnobiety
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor its latest collaboration, Hodinkee joins forces with Milan-​based label Unimatic for a hat-trick of very understated and extremely classy timepieces. Since its formation in 2015, Unimatic has carved out a loyal following thanks to its minimalist, no-nonsense approach to sports watches. The good folk at Hodinkee know a good thing when they see it, and this tie-up is no different. The Unimatc × Hodinkee H Series Limited Edition Collection comprises three models limited to 500 pieces each, with the movements are now sourced from Switzerland, a first-ever for Unimatic. These new calibers have informed the design, with the case slimmed down to a skimpy 12mm.

