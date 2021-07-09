Hodinkee & Unimatic Have the Mid-Range Watch Market on Lock
For its latest collaboration, Hodinkee joins forces with Milan-based label Unimatic for a hat-trick of very understated and extremely classy timepieces. Since its formation in 2015, Unimatic has carved out a loyal following thanks to its minimalist, no-nonsense approach to sports watches. The good folk at Hodinkee know a good thing when they see it, and this tie-up is no different. The Unimatc × Hodinkee H Series Limited Edition Collection comprises three models limited to 500 pieces each, with the movements are now sourced from Switzerland, a first-ever for Unimatic. These new calibers have informed the design, with the case slimmed down to a skimpy 12mm.www.highsnobiety.com
Comments / 0