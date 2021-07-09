Hodinkee & Unimatic Have the Mid-Range Watch Market on Lock

This isn't the first time Esquire has praised Unimatic's blend of well-built functionality and artfully restrained aesthetics, and unless a rogue asteroid suddenly appears in the stratosphere, it won't be the last. But though it's not an entirely new note to strike, there's simply no ignoring the subtle, super-wearable style on display throughout the new trio of watches the Italian brand debuts today alongside the folks at Hodinkee. If you're looking for a diver, GMT, or field watch you can wear every day—and with every damn thing in your closet—you're not going to want to miss this release.