McGregor vs Poirier prize money: Fight purses for UFC 264 main event

By Independent TV
The Independent
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConor McGregor and Dustin Poirier headline UFC 264 this weekend as they complete their trilogy, with the score one apiece heading into the biggest fight of the year. During his surge towards the UFC featherweight title, McGregor knocked out Poirier in the first round of a 2014 contest, before the American (27-6) exacted his revenge at lightweight this January, stopping ‘Notorious’ in the second round.

UFCPosted by
The Independent

McGregor vs Poirier LIVE: Highlights, who won and latest updates as UFC 264 fight ended over injury

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier failed to settle their rivalry tonight after a dramatic clash in the main event of UFC 264.The latest bout marked their third meeting, with McGregor having knocked out Poirier in the first round when they fought at featherweight in 2014, before the American exacted his revenge this January by handing the Irishman the first KO loss of his career. That lightweight contest in Abu Dhabi ended in the second round, with many pundits predicting another early finish as the pair go head-to-head in a sold-out T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. There was in fact...
UFCBloody Elbow

Ankle break! - Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier 3 full fight video highlights from UFC 264

Headlining UFC 264 was the third bout between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier. After going 1-1, McGregor had less than six months to try and adjust and rebound from his recent TKO loss to Poirier. In the end, the trilogy was completed, and the result was the same as the last one. Only this time, Poirier was far more dominant, and McGregor ended with a nasty injury too.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dana White Reveals Dustin Poirier Wife DM

With so much back and forth between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier, we could only expect for Dana White to take a stand in the middle. Of course, Dana White will always be partial to his boy, Conor through thick and thin, but some fans are screaming that something must be done to McGregor as not only did he disrespect Dustin Poirier, but also his wife both before and after UFC 264. Dustin Poirier Wife Shows Off Abs In Photo.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor Called ‘Liar’ By Doctors

Conor McGregor recently underwent a surgery that went for three and half hours after he sustained a leg injury at UFC 264. gave new updates on his condition. He recently claimed that his leg was injured going into the fight against Dustin Poirier. He said that he had stress fractures in his leg as UFC’s doctor and Dana White knew all about it. Dustin Poirier ‘Threatening’ Nate Diaz Message Leaks.
UFCPosted by
FanSided

Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier salaries and payouts revealed for UFC 264

Estimated pay for Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier at UFC 264/. When Conor McGregor headlines a UFC card, the money seems to fly. And it should come as no surprise the same seems to ring true for UFC 264, which he headlined with his trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier, which Poirier won after McGregor broke his leg following one round.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor Admits To ‘Bad Mistake’ In Video

Conor McGregor is most definitely one of the biggest names in the history of the MMA world and many fans have been wondering if he will ever make his way to WWE in any capacity. Conor McGregor also leaked a bad photo of Dustin Poirier’s daughter recently. At UFC 264,...
Combat SportsMMAmania.com

UFC 264 results: Live stream updates, highlights, fight videos | ‘McGregor vs Poirier 3’

UFC 264 results live online: Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to ESPN+. biggest box office draw, Conor McGregor, who will battle Dustin Poirier for a third (and likely final) time inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, before a capacity crowd. After McGregor defeated Poirier at UFC 178 back in 2014, “The Diamond” evened the score at UFC 257 earlier this year, setting up “the most highly anticipated rubber match in UFC history.” The winner of the 155-pound showdown — which is scheduled for five, five-minute rounds — will have eternal bragging rights, as well as the inside track on a future Lightweight title shot. In UFC 264’s PPV main event, an intriguing Welterweight match up between two former title challengers, Gilbert Burns (No. 2) and Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (No. 4) will establish some much-needed title contender clarity moving forward.
Posted by
bjpenndotcom

Islam Makhachev would “maul” Charles Oliveira and “finish” Dustin Poirier, says Khabib Nurmagomedov

Islam Makhachev would “maul” Charles Oliveira and “finish” Dustin Poirier, says former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. Makhachev returns to the Octagon this Saturday night in the main event of UFC Vegas 31 against fellow top-15 ranked lightweight Thiago Moises. For Makhachev, he is now 8-1 in the UFC and currently riding a seven-fight win streak, so a win over Moises will likely earn him an elite opponent his next time out. With Nurmagomedov now retired, Makhachev has a clear path to get to the top of the division without fighting his friend and training partner.
UFCufc.com

The Scorecard | UFC 264: Poirier vs McGregor 3

Saturday’s UFC 264 event is in the books, and now that the dust has settled in Las Vegas, it’s time to go to the scorecard to see who the big winners were at T-Mobile Arena. 1 – Dustin Poirier. Pre-fight hyperbole is one thing, but after defeating Conor McGregor for...
UFCblackchronicle.com

UFC 264 — Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 3: Five biggest storylines to watch on a loaded fight card

MMA’s biggest star is ready to run it back for a third time. Conor McGregor returns to the Octagon on Saturday night in Las Vegas when he faces Dustin Poirier in a trilogy bout from the T-Mobile Arena that tops a loaded UFC 264 fight card. The two met just six months ago with Poirier scoring revenge in a shocking second-round TKO. This came after the two first met in 2014 with McGregor scoring the first-round TKO on his rise to superstardom.
UFCchatsports.com

UFC 264: Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor 3 main card live results, discussion, play by play

Join us today on Bloody Elbow for live results, discussion, round scoring, and play-by-play as UFC 264 goes down live in Vegas. Today’s show will feature one of the most anticipated fights in UFC history, as superstar Conor McGregor and former interim lightweight champ Dustin Poirier will finally settle their differences in their third fight to see who the better man is. The co-main will be an important one at welterweight, with former title challengers Gilbert Burns and Stephen Thompson facing off.
UFCCBS Sports

UFC 264: McGregor vs. Poirier predictions, odds, picks: Best bets on the fight card from proven MMA expert

Conor McGregor will try to avenge his January loss to Dustin Poirier when the fighters meet at UFC 264 on Saturday, July 10. The bout will be the feature match at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, with the main UFC 264 fight card scheduled to start at 10 p.m. ET. Poirier recorded a TKO at the 2:32 mark of the second round at UFC 257, and this will be the third meeting between the combatants. McGregor won their first meeting by TKO at 1:46 of the first round at UFC 178 on Sept. 27, 2014.
UFCMMA Fighting

Dustin Poirier answers challenge from Nate Diaz: ‘I’d touch you up at any weight’

It’s been nearly three years since Dustin Poirier and Nate Diaz were supposed to meet at UFC 230 but it appears the bad blood between them has never gone away. Back then, Poirier was riding an impressive win streak that including stoppage victories over Justin Gaethje and Eddie Alvarez, which then led to the high profile showdown against Diaz with the card scheduled for Madison Square Garden in New York.
UFCBloody Elbow

Conor McGregor vs. Islam Makhachev my ‘dream fight’, says manager

Islam Makhachev overwhelmed Thiago Moises in the main event of UFC Vegas 31 on Saturday. After out-striking and out-wrestling Moises, the Dagestani lightweight got the finish—via rear naked choke—in the fourth round. After the fight Makhachev called out a host of top UFC lightweights, including Michael Chandler, Tony Ferguson and...

