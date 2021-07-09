Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Mortality among patients with sepsis associated with a bispectral electroencephalography (BSEEG) score

By Takehiko Yamanashi, Pedro S. Marra, Kaitlyn J. Crutchley, Nadia E. Wahba, Johnny R. Malicoat, Eleanor J. Sullivan, Cade C. Akers, Catherine A. Nicholson, Felipe M. Herrmann, Matthew D. Karam, Nicolas O. Noiseux, Koichi Kaneko, Eri Shinozaki, Masaaki Iwata, Hyunkeun Ryan Cho, Sangil Lee, Gen Shinozaki
Nature.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe have previously developed a bispectral electroencephalography (BSEEG) device, which was shown to be effective in detecting delirium and predicting patient outcomes. In this study we aimed to apply the BSEEG approach for a sepsis. This was a retrospective cohort study conducted at a single center. Sepsis-positive cases were identified based on retrospective chart review. EEG raw data and calculated BSEEG scores were obtained in the previous studies. The relationship between BSEEG scores and sepsis was analyzed, as well as the relationship among sepsis, BSEEG score, and mortality. Data were analyzed from 628 patients. The BSEEG score from the first encounter (1st BSEEG) showed a significant difference between patients with and without sepsis (p = 0.0062), although AUC was very small indicating that it is not suitable for detection purpose. Sepsis patients with high BSEEG scores showed the highest mortality, and non-sepsis patients with low BSEEG scores showed the lowest mortality. Mortality of non-sepsis patients with high BSEEG scores was as bad as that of sepsis patients with low BSEEG scores. Even adjusting for age, gender, comorbidity, and sepsis status, BSEEG remained a significant predictor of mortality (p = 0.008). These data are demonstrating its usefulness as a potential tool for identification of patients at high risk and management of sepsis.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cohort Study#Eeg#Soc#Electroencephalography#Sepsis#Bseeg#Eeg Raw Data#Auc#Glasgow Coma Scale#Gsc#Sae#Non Hispanic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Place
Hebei, CN
Related
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Comparison of liver biopsies before and after direct-acting antiviral therapy for hepatitis C and correlation with clinical outcome

Direct-acting antivirals (DAA) have replaced interferon (IFN)-based therapies for hepatitis C virus. In this retrospective clinical study, we examined differences in histopathologic features in paired liver biopsies collected from the same patient before and after DAA and correlated these findings with clinical outcome. Biopsies (n = 19) were evaluated by quantitative imaging analysis to measure steatosis and fibrosis. Most patients had decreased steatosis in their post-treatment, follow-up biopsies. However, one patient had a striking increase in steatosis (from 0.86 to 6.32%) and later developed decompensated cirrhosis and hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). This patient had a marked increase in fibrosis between biopsies, with a CPA of 6.74 to 32.02. Another patient, who already had bridging fibrosis at the time of her pre-treatment biopsy, developed cholangiocarcinoma after DAA. Even though the overall inflammatory activity in the post-treatment biopsies significantly decreased after treatment, 60% of patients had persistent portal lymphocytic inflammation. In summary, DAAs decreased steatosis and hepatic inflammation in most patients, although some may have persistence of lymphocytic portal inflammation. Patients known to have advanced fibrosis at treatment initiation and who have other risk factors for ongoing liver injury, such as steatosis, should be followed closely for the development of adverse outcomes, such as portal hypertension and primary liver cancers.
ScienceNature.com

Allele frequency differentiation at height-associated SNPs among continental human populations

European Journal of Human Genetics (2021)Cite this article. Methods to detect polygenic adaptation have recently been shown to be sensitive to uncorrected stratification in GWAS, thereby casting doubts on whether polygenic adaptation is prevalent among humans. Consistent with a signal of adaptation at human height loci, the mean FST among African, East Asian, and European populations was shown to be significantly higher at height-associated SNPs than that at non-associated SNPs. This conclusion was reached, however, using height-associated SNPs ascertained from a GWAS design impacted by residual confounding due to uncorrected stratification. Specifically, we show here that the estimated effect sizes are significantly correlated with population structure across continents, potentially explaining the elevated differentiation previously reported. We alleviated these concerns of confounding by ascertaining height-associated SNPs from two biobank GWAS (UK Biobank, UKB, and Biobank Japan, BBJ), where measures to control for confounding in GWAS are more effective. Consistent with a global signature of polygenic adaptation, we found that compared to non-associated SNPs, frequencies of height-associated SNPs are indeed significantly more differentiated among continental populations from both the 1000 Genomes Project (p = 0.0012 for UKB and p = 0.0265 for BBJ), and the Human Genome Diversity Project (p = 0.0225 for UKB and p = 0.0032 for BBJ). However, we found no significant difference among continental populations in polygenic height scores. Through simulations, we found that polygenic score-based statistics could lose power in detecting polygenic adaptation in presence of independent converging selections, thereby potentially explaining the inconsistent results based on FST and polygenic scores.
ScienceNature.com

Probiotic supplementation reduces inflammatory profiles but does not prevent oral immune perturbations during SIV infection

HIV/SIV infections lead to massive loss of mucosal CD4 + T cells and breakdown of the epithelial mucosa resulting in severe microbial dysbiosis and chronic immune activation that ultimately drive disease progression. Moreover, disruption of one of the most understudied mucosal environments, the oral cavity, during HIV-induced immunosuppression results in significant microbial and neoplastic co-morbidities and contributes to and predicts distal disease complications. In this study we evaluated the effects of oral probiotic supplementation (PBX), which can stimulate and augment inflammatory or anti-inflammatory pathways, on early SIV infection of rhesus macaques. Our study revealed that similar to the GI mucosae, oral CD4 + T cells were rapidly depleted, and as one of the first comprehensive analyses of the oral microflora in SIV infection, we also observed significant modulation among two genera, Porphyromonas and Actinobacillus, early after infection. Interestingly, although PBX therapy did not substantially protect against oral dysbiosis or ameliorate cell loss, it did somewhat dampen inflammation and T cell activation. Collectively, these data provide one of the most comprehensive evaluations of SIV-induced changes in oral microbiome and CD4 + T cell populations, and also suggest that oral PBX may have some anti-inflammatory properties in lentivirus infections.
Nature.com

The conserved ASTN2/BRINP1 locus at 9q33.1–33.2 is associated with major psychiatric disorders in a large pedigree from Southern Spain

We investigated the genetic causes of major mental disorders (MMDs) including schizophrenia, bipolar disorder I, major depressive disorder and attention deficit hyperactive disorder, in a large family pedigree from Alpujarras, South of Spain, a region with high prevalence of psychotic disorders. We applied a systematic genomic approach based on karyotyping (n = 4), genotyping by genome-wide SNP array (n = 34) and whole-genome sequencing (n = 12). We performed genome-wide linkage analysis, family-based association analysis and polygenic risk score estimates. Significant linkage was obtained at chromosome 9 (9q33.1–33.2, LOD score = 4.11), a suggestive region that contains five candidate genes ASTN2, BRINP1, C5, TLR4 and TRIM32, previously associated with MMDs. Comprehensive analysis associated the MMD phenotype with genes of the immune system with dual brain functions. Moreover, the psychotic phenotype was enriched for genes involved in synapsis. These results should be considered once studying the genetics of psychiatric disorders in other families, especially the ones from the same region, since founder effects may be related to the high prevalence.
PhysicsNature.com

Crystal and electronic facet analysis of ultrafine NiP particles by solid-state NMR nanocrystallography

Structural and morphological control of crystalline nanoparticles is crucial in the field of heterogeneous catalysis and the development of “reaction specific” catalysts. To achieve this, colloidal chemistry methods are combined with ab initio calculations in order to define the reaction parameters, which drive chemical reactions to the desired crystal nucleation and growth path. Key in this procedure is the experimental verification of the predicted crystal facets and their corresponding electronic structure, which in case of nanostructured materials becomes extremely difficult. Here, by employing 31P solid-state nuclear magnetic resonance aided by advanced density functional theory calculations to obtain and assign the Knight shifts, we succeed in determining the crystal and electronic structure of the terminating surfaces of ultrafine Ni2P nanoparticles at atomic scale resolution. Our work highlights the potential of ssNMR nanocrystallography as a unique tool in the emerging field of facet-engineered nanocatalysts.
CancerNature.com

Oncological and functional outcomes of supratotal resection of IDH1 wild-type glioblastoma based on C-methionine PET: a retrospective, single-center study

The oncological and functional outcomes in glioblastoma (GBM) patients following supratotal resection (SupTR), involving complete resection of contrast-enhancing enhanced (CE) tumors and areas of methionine (Met) uptake on 11C-met positron emission tomography (Met-PET), are unknown. We conducted a retrospective review in newly diagnosed, IDH1 wild-type GBM patients, comparing SupTR with gross total resection (GTR), in which only CE tumor tissue was resected. All patients underwent standard radiotherapy and temozolomide treatment, and were followed for tumor recurrence and overall survival (OS). Among the 30 patients included in this study, 7 underwent SupTR and 23 underwent GTR. Awake craniotomy with cortical and subcortical mapping was more frequently performed in the SupTR group than in the GTR group. During the follow-up period, significantly different patterns of disease progression were observed between groups. Although more than 80% of recurrences were local in the GTR group, all recurrences in the SupTR group were distant. Median OS in the GTR and SupTR groups was 18.5 months (95% confidence interval [CI] 14.2–35.1) and not reached (95% CI 30.5-not estimable), respectively; this difference was statistically significant (p = 0.03 by log-rank test). No postoperative neurocognitive decline was evident in patients who underwent SupTR. Compared to GTR alone, aggressive resection of both CE tumors and areas with Met uptake (SupTR) under awake craniotomy with functional mapping results in a survival benefit associated with better local control and neurocognitive preservation.
HealthNature.com

Association between chronic low back pain and degree of stress: a nationwide cross-sectional study

Low back pain (LBP) is a very common health problem worldwide, and has a major impact on quality of life. This is a cross-sectional study using data obtained from the Korea National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (KNHANES) to investigate the health and nutritional status of Korean people, conducted in 2013, 2014, and 2015. The total of 8,473 patients included in the analysis. A 357 (19.34%) subjects in the chronic LBP group and 1,697 (25.61%) subjects in the no chronic LBP group reported no stress (P < 0.001). The numbers of subjects reporting mild, moderate, and severe stress in the two groups were 934 (50.6%) vs. 3,785 (57.11%), 432 (23.4%) vs. 910 (13.73%), and 123 (6.66%) and 235 (3.55%), respectively (all P < 0.001). Multiple logistic regression analysis with full adjustment for other variables indicated higher OR for severe stress (OR 2.82, P < 0.001) than moderate (OR 2.54, P < 0.001) and mild (OR 1.55, P < 0.001) stress. We confirmed that there was a significant association between chronic LBP and degree of stress. Therefore, the degree of stress should be assessed in clinical treatment of chronic LBP patients.
ScienceNature.com

Effective variant filtering and expected candidate variant yield in studies of rare human disease

In studies of families with rare disease, it is common to screen for de novo mutations, as well as recessive or dominant variants that explain the phenotype. However, the filtering strategies and software used to prioritize high-confidence variants vary from study to study. In an effort to establish recommendations for rare disease research, we explore effective guidelines for variant (SNP and INDEL) filtering and report the expected number of candidates for de novo dominant, recessive, and autosomal dominant modes of inheritance. We derived these guidelines using two large family-based cohorts that underwent whole-genome sequencing, as well as two family cohorts with whole-exome sequencing. The filters are applied to common attributes, including genotype-quality, sequencing depth, allele balance, and population allele frequency. The resulting guidelines yield ~10 candidate SNP and INDEL variants per exome, and 18 per genome for recessive and de novo dominant modes of inheritance, with substantially more candidates for autosomal dominant inheritance. For family-based, whole-genome sequencing studies, this number includes an average of three de novo, ten compound heterozygous, one autosomal recessive, four X-linked variants, and roughly 100 candidate variants following autosomal dominant inheritance. The slivar software we developed to establish and rapidly apply these filters to VCF files is available at https://github.com/brentp/slivar under an MIT license, and includes documentation and recommendations for best practices for rare disease analysis.
ScienceNature.com

Strictly regulated agonist-dependent activation of AMPA-R is the key characteristic of TAK-653 for robust synaptic responses and cognitive improvement

Agonistic profiles of AMPA receptor (AMPA-R) potentiators may be associated with seizure risk and bell-shaped dose-response effects. Here, we report the pharmacological characteristics of a novel AMPA-R potentiator, TAK-653, which exhibits minimal agonistic properties. TAK-653 bound to the ligand binding domain of recombinant AMPA-R in a glutamate-dependent manner. TAK-653 strictly potentiated a glutamate-induced Ca2+ influx in hGluA1i-expressing CHO cells through structural interference at Ser743 in GluA1. In primary neurons, TAK-653 augmented AMPA-induced Ca2+ influx and AMPA-elicited currents via physiological AMPA-R with little agonistic effects. Interestingly, TAK-653 enhanced electrically evoked AMPA-R-mediated EPSPs more potently than AMPA (agonist) or LY451646 (AMPA-R potentiator with a prominent agonistic effect) in brain slices. Moreover, TAK-653 improved cognition for both working memory and recognition memory, while LY451646 did so only for recognition memory, and AMPA did not improve either. These data suggest that the facilitation of phasic AMPA-R activation by physiologically-released glutamate is the key to enhancing synaptic and cognitive functions, and nonselective activation of resting AMPA-Rs may negatively affect this process. Importantly, TAK-653 had a wide safety margin against convulsion; TAK-653 showed a 419-fold (plasma Cmax) and 1017-fold (AUC plasma) margin in rats. These findings provide insight into a therapeutically important aspect of AMPA-R potentiation.
Women's HealthNature.com

Distinction between the effects of parental and fetal genomes on fetal growth

Birth weight is a common measure of fetal growth that is associated with a range of health outcomes. It is directly affected by the fetal genome and indirectly by the maternal genome. We performed genome-wide association studies on birth weight in the genomes of the child and parents and further analyzed birth length and ponderal index, yielding a total of 243 fetal growth variants. We clustered those variants based on the effects of transmitted and nontransmitted alleles on birth weight. Out of 141 clustered variants, 22 were consistent with parent-of-origin-specific effects. We further used haplotype-specific polygenic risk scores to directly test the relationship between adult traits and birth weight. Our results indicate that the maternal genome contributes to increased birth weight through blood-glucose-raising alleles while blood-pressure-raising alleles reduce birth weight largely through the fetal genome.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Metabolic factors and the risk of Dupuytren’s disease: data from 30,000 individuals followed for over 20 years

Dupuytren’s disease (DD) is a fibroproliferative disorder affecting the palmar fascia of the hand. Risk factors include diabetes mellitus (DM), whereas a high body mass index (BMI) is associated with a lower prevalence of DD. The aim of this study was to further elucidate risk and protective factors for the development of DD using longitudinal population-based data from the Malmö Diet and Cancer Study (MDCS). During 1991–1996, the inhabitants aged 46–73 years in the city of Malmö, Sweden were invited to participate in the population-based MDCS (41% participation rate). Data on incident DD were retrieved from Swedish national registers. Associations between DM, alcohol consumption, BMI, and serum apolipoprotein A1 (ApoA1) and apolipoprotein B (ApoB) at baseline were analysed in multivariable Cox regression models adjusted for known confounders. Among 30,446 recruited participants, 347 men and 194 women were diagnosed with DD during a median follow-up time of 23 years. DM (men HR 2.23; 95% CI 1.50–3.30, women HR 2.69; 95% CI 1.48–4.90) and alcohol consumption (men HR 2.46; 95% CI 1.85–3.27, women HR 3.56; 95% CI 1.95–6.50) were independently associated with incident DD in the Cox regression models. Furthermore, inverse associations with incident DD were found for obesity among men, and ApoB/ApoA1 ratio among both sexes. DM and excess alcohol consumption constituted major risk factors for the development of DD. Furthermore, an inverse association between obesity among men and DD, and also between ApoB/ApoA1 ratio and DD was found in both sexes.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Type 1 diabetes patients increase CXCR4 and CXCR7 haematopoietic and endothelial progenitor cells with exercise, but the response is attenuated

Exercise mobilizes angiogenic cells, which stimulate vascular repair. However, limited research suggests exercise-induced increase of endothelial progenitor cell (EPCs) is completely lacking in type 1 diabetes (T1D). Clarification, along with investigating how T1D influences exercise-induced increases of other angiogenic cells (hematopoietic progenitor cells; HPCs) and cell surface expression of chemokine receptor 4 (CXCR4) and 7 (CXCR7), is needed. Thirty T1D patients and 30 matched non-diabetes controls completed 45 min of incline walking. Circulating HPCs (CD34+, CD34+CD45dim) and EPCs (CD34+VEGFR2+, CD34+CD45dimVEGFR2+), and subsequent expression of CXCR4 and CXCR7, were enumerated by flow cytometry at rest and post-exercise. Counts of HPCs, EPCs and expression of CXCR4 and CXCR7 were significantly lower at rest in the T1D group. In both groups, exercise increased circulating angiogenic cells. However, increases was largely attenuated in the T1D group, up to 55% lower, with CD34+ (331 ± 437 Δcells/mL vs. 734 ± 876 Δcells/mL p = 0.048), CD34+VEGFR2+ (171 ± 342 Δcells/mL vs. 303 ± 267 Δcells/mL, p = 0.006) and CD34+VEGFR2+CXCR4+ (126 ± 242 Δcells/mL vs. 218 ± 217 Δcells/mL, p = 0.040) significantly lower. Exercise-induced increases of angiogenic cells is possible in T1D patients, albeit attenuated compared to controls. Decreased mobilization likely results in reduced migration to, and repair of, vascular damage, potentially limiting the cardiovascular benefits of exercise.
ScienceNature.com

Tree-aggregated predictive modeling of microbiome data

Modern high-throughput sequencing technologies provide low-cost microbiome survey data across all habitats of life at unprecedented scale. At the most granular level, the primary data consist of sparse counts of amplicon sequence variants or operational taxonomic units that are associated with taxonomic and phylogenetic group information. In this contribution, we leverage the hierarchical structure of amplicon data and propose a data-driven and scalable tree-guided aggregation framework to associate microbial subcompositions with response variables of interest. The excess number of zero or low count measurements at the read level forces traditional microbiome data analysis workflows to remove rare sequencing variants or group them by a fixed taxonomic rank, such as genus or phylum, or by phylogenetic similarity. By contrast, our framework, which we call trac (tree-aggregation of compositional data), learns data-adaptive taxon aggregation levels for predictive modeling, greatly reducing the need for user-defined aggregation in preprocessing while simultaneously integrating seamlessly into the compositional data analysis framework. We illustrate the versatility of our framework in the context of large-scale regression problems in human gut, soil, and marine microbial ecosystems. We posit that the inferred aggregation levels provide highly interpretable taxon groupings that can help microbiome researchers gain insights into the structure and functioning of the underlying ecosystem of interest.
ScienceNature.com

Non-flipping DNA glycosylase AlkD scans DNA without formation of a stable interrogation complex

The multi-step base excision repair (BER) pathway is initiated by a set of enzymes, known as DNA glycosylases, able to scan DNA and detect modified bases among a vast number of normal bases. While DNA glycosylases in the BER pathway generally bend the DNA and flip damaged bases into lesion specific pockets, the HEAT-like repeat DNA glycosylase AlkD detects and excises bases without sequestering the base from the DNA helix. We show by single-molecule tracking experiments that AlkD scans DNA without forming a stable interrogation complex. This contrasts with previously studied repair enzymes that need to flip bases into lesion-recognition pockets and form stable interrogation complexes. Moreover, we show by design of a loss-of-function mutant that the bimodality in scanning observed for the structural homologue AlkF is due to a key structural differentiator between AlkD and AlkF; a positively charged β-hairpin able to protrude into the major groove of DNA.
Public Healthdocwirenews.com

Association of BNT162b2 mRNA and mRNA-1273 Vaccines With COVID-19 Infection and Hospitalization Among Patients With Cirrhosis

JAMA Intern Med. 2021 Jul 13. doi: 10.1001/jamainternmed.2021.4325. Online ahead of print. IMPORTANCE: Two mRNA-based vaccines against coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) were found to be highly efficacious in phase 3 clinical trials in the US. However, patients with chronic illnesses, including cirrhosis, were excluded from clinical trials. Patients with cirrhosis have immune dysregulation that is associated with vaccine hyporesponsiveness.
CancerNature.com

Niacinamide and undenatured type II collagen modulates the inflammatory response in rats with monoiodoacetate-induced osteoarthritis

The current work aimed to examine the properties of oral supplementation of niacinamide and undenatured type II collagen (UCII) on the inflammation and joint pain behavior of rats with osteoarthritis (OA). Forty-nine Wistar rats were allocated into seven groups; control (no MIA), MIA as a non-supplemental group with monosodium iodoacetate (MIA)-induced knee osteoarthritis, MIA + undenatured type II collagen (UCII) at 4 mg/kg BW, MIA + Niacinamide at 40 mg/kg BW (NA40), MIA + Niacinamide at 200 mg/kg BW (NA200), MIA + UCII + NA40 and MIA + UCII + NA200. Serum IL‐1β, IL‐6, TNF-α, COMP, and CRP increased in rats with OA and decreased in UCII and NA groups (p < 0.05). Rats with osteoarthritis had greater serum MDA and knee joint MMP-3, NF-κB, and TGβ protein levels and decreased in treated groups with UCII and NA (p < 0.05). The rats with OA also bore elevated joint diameters with joint pain behavior measured as decreased the stride lengths, the paw areas, and the paw widths, and increased the Kellgren-Lawrence and the Mankin scores (p < 0.05) and decreased in UCII treated groups. These results suggest the combinations with the UCII + NA supplementation as being most effective and reduce the inflammation responses for most OA symptoms in rats.
ScienceNature.com

Impact of gut fungal and bacterial communities on the outcome of allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation

Patients receiving allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation (alloHCT) were previously shown to display a bacterial gut dysbiosis; however, limited data are available regarding the role of fungal microbiota in these patients. We evaluated the bacterial and fungal composition of the fecal microbiota at day 0 of alloHCT. Higher bacterial diversity was associated with an improved overall survival (OS) and disease-free survival (DFS). While fungal diversity had no impact on patient outcomes, we observed that high versus low relative abundance of Candida albicans in alloHCT patients at day 0 was associated with a significantly lower OS, DFS and graft-versus-host-free, relapse-free survival (GRFS) (p = 0.0008, p = 0.0064 and p = 0.026, respectively). While these results are limited by low patient numbers and low fungal read counts in some samples, they suggest a potentially important role for C albicans in alloHCT.
AgricultureNature.com

Lanthanum(III) triggers AtrbohD- and jasmonic acid-dependent systemic endocytosis in plants

Trivalent rare earth elements (REEs) are widely used in agriculture. Aerially applied REEs enter leaf epidermal cells by endocytosis and act systemically to improve the growth of the whole plant. The mechanistic basis of their systemic activity is unclear. Here, we show that treatment of Arabidopsis leaves with trivalent lanthanum [La(III)], a representative of REEs, triggers systemic endocytosis from leaves to roots. La(III)-induced systemic endocytosis requires AtrbohD-mediated reactive oxygen species production and jasmonic acid. Systemic endocytosis impacts the accumulation of mineral elements and the development of roots consistent with the growth promoting effects induced by aerially applied REEs. These findings provide insights into the mechanistic basis of REE activity in plants.
Diseases & Treatmentsajmc.com

Increased Mortality Seen Among Patients With Concomitant AD, Asthma

Researchers assess mortality rates among those with just asthma, just atopic dermatitis, and individuals with both conditions in Denmark. Adults with concomitant asthma and atopic dermatitis (AD) have an increased risk of death compared with those with asthma alone, while adults with AD, asthma, or both conditions have an increased risk of death overall, according to research published in Clinical and Experimental Allergy.

Comments / 0

Community Policy