Mortality among patients with sepsis associated with a bispectral electroencephalography (BSEEG) score
We have previously developed a bispectral electroencephalography (BSEEG) device, which was shown to be effective in detecting delirium and predicting patient outcomes. In this study we aimed to apply the BSEEG approach for a sepsis. This was a retrospective cohort study conducted at a single center. Sepsis-positive cases were identified based on retrospective chart review. EEG raw data and calculated BSEEG scores were obtained in the previous studies. The relationship between BSEEG scores and sepsis was analyzed, as well as the relationship among sepsis, BSEEG score, and mortality. Data were analyzed from 628 patients. The BSEEG score from the first encounter (1st BSEEG) showed a significant difference between patients with and without sepsis (p = 0.0062), although AUC was very small indicating that it is not suitable for detection purpose. Sepsis patients with high BSEEG scores showed the highest mortality, and non-sepsis patients with low BSEEG scores showed the lowest mortality. Mortality of non-sepsis patients with high BSEEG scores was as bad as that of sepsis patients with low BSEEG scores. Even adjusting for age, gender, comorbidity, and sepsis status, BSEEG remained a significant predictor of mortality (p = 0.008). These data are demonstrating its usefulness as a potential tool for identification of patients at high risk and management of sepsis.www.nature.com
