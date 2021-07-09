Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

CPP Investments and Greystar Form Life Sciences Development JV

By Les Shaver
GlobeSt.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) and Greystar Real Estate Partners have formed a new joint venture to pursue life science real estate development opportunities. Initially, the companies have allocated $1.2 billion in equity to the joint venture to develop Class-A life science office and lab buildings in top US life science markets. Greystar will develop and manage the JV portfolio.

www.globest.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Life Sciences#Investment#Cpp Investments#Leed#Wiredscore
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

One Equity Partners Completes Strategic Investment In Cicor Technologies Ltd.

NEW YORK, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- One Equity Partners ("OEP"), a middle market private equity firm, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of a 29 percent stake in Cicor Technologies Ltd. ("Cicor" or "the Company") (SIX Swiss Exchange: CICN), a leading Swiss provider of electronic manufacturing services ("EMS"), to become the Company's largest shareholder.
Energy IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

GIC Invests In Qmerit To Supercharge Electrification Efforts

IRVINE, Calif., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GIC, Singapore's sovereign wealth fund, joins Lime Rock New Energy to invest in Qmerit, a leader in electrification and green energy transformation. GIC Sovereign Wealth Fund Invests in Qmerit. As countries and corporations all over the globe make firm commitments to reduce carbon...
Real Estaterew-online.com

Tricon announces $5B JV to acquire over 18,000 single-family rentals

Tricon Residential Inc. has entered into a joint venture arrangement with three institutional investors to acquire single-family rental homes targeting the middle-market demographic in the U.S. Sun Belt. The JV will serve as the successor to Tricon’s existing single-family rental Joint Venture (SFR JV-1), which has acquired over 9,000 homes...
SoftwareZDNet

Computer science: The history of computer development

Computer science continues to break boundaries today. Wearable electronic devices, self-driving cars, and video communications shape our lives on a daily basis. The history of computer science provides important context for today's innovations. Thanks to computer science, we landed a person on the moon, connected the world with the internet, and put a portable computing device in six billion hands.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BlackRock Inc. Makes New Investment in Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 314 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Separately, TFG Advisers LLC increased its...
Businessspglobal.com

Blackstone buys up life insurance stake; life sciences tools in demand

S&P Global Market Intelligence offers our top picks of global private equity news stories and more published throughout the week. The Blackstone Group Inc. reached a deal with American International Group Inc. to acquire a minority stake in its Life & Retirement business for $2.2 billion. The two parties also agreed to enter into a long-term strategic asset management relationship.
EngineeringPosted by
Bisnow

Robotics And AI Will Reshape The Life Sciences Buildings Of The Future

Whether it’s the mRNA vaccine technology that powered the Pfizer and Moderna Covid vaccines, new frontiers of biomanufacturing or new personalized medicine enabled by understanding the human genome, medicine is evolving fast. For those working in, designing and building the labs where these discoveries are made, it’s clear the workspaces are changing as well, challenging life sciences developers to adapt to emerging technologies.
Businessbizjournals

Delaware County life sciences firm lands $60M venture capital investment

A Delaware County life sciences company that recently launched its first product has raised $60 million through a private stock sale. Mobilion Systems Inc.'s Series C financing was led by D1 Capital Partners of New York. Existing investors aMoon, Agilent Technologies, IP Group, Hostplus and Cultivation Capital also participated in the round.
GlobeSt.com

Investcorp Buys Apartment Portfolio in Sunbelt for $420M

Investcorp has just completed a major apartment purchase. A fund managed by the company has acquired a five-property apartment portfolio totaling 2,228 units for a total of $420 million. The properties are located in Arizona, Texas and Georgia. This portfolio is part of an aggressive acquisition strategy the firm has...
GlobeSt.com

Blackstone Buys Affordable Housing Portfolio Stake for $5.1B

The headline news from Blackstone and American International Group is that Blackstone is acquiring a 9.9% equity stake in AIG’s Life & Retirement business for $2.2 billion in an all cash transaction. But the two companies also struck a separate deal announced at the same time in which Blackstone Real...
RetailGlobeSt.com

Creating Value in Today's Overpriced CRE Market

It is very difficult to buy properties at favorable cap rates and make appropriate returns on equity in the competitive CRE industry these days. Many property sectors, especially industrial and apartments are trading at very low cap rates, many in the sub 4.0% area. Other sectors are in some distress like retail and hotels and these property types have large bid/ask value spreads and exceedingly high risk.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Boston Properties, CPP Investments And GIC Announce Office Co-Investment Program For Future Acquisitions

Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP) - Get Report, the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of Class A office properties in the United States, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (" CPP Investments") and GIC announced today that they have established a co-investment program for future acquisitions of office properties in the United States. Through the program, the partners intend to selectively acquire and operate office properties in BXP's core markets - Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC, as well as Seattle.
Economyirei.com

Boston Properties, CPP Investments and GIC form JV

Boston Properties, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) and GIC have established a co-investment program for future acquisitions of office properties in the United States. Through the program, the partners intend to selectively acquire and operate office properties in BXP’s core markets — Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, D.C., as well as Seattle.
Real EstateGlobeSt.com

Alagem Capital Group JV Plans Massive Beverly Hills Mixed-Use Projects

Alagem Capital Group and Cain International have formed a joint venture to develop a 17.5-acre premier site in Beverly Hills. One Beverly Hills will be a mixed-use urban resort adjacent to the Beverly Hilton and Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills. The three-building property will include condos and a hotel, along with 8 acres of botanical gardens on the property. The joint venture has tapped Foster + Partners, Lord Norman Foster and RIOS for design, architecture and landscape design.
Energy IndustryGlobeSt.com

CBRE SPAC Makes Solar Panel Play in $1.6B Deal

Altus Power is merging with a CBRE-sponsored special-purpose acquisition company in a deal that is valued at $1.58 billion. Altus, which builds and operates solar panels found at commercial properties, will gain access to CBRE’s client list and capital for expansion. Many of the properties managed by CBRE have parking lots and rooftops that could accommodate solar panels.
Boston, MACommercial Observer

Boston-Area Life Sciences Barrels On With USQ Groundbreaking

A project that includes up to 1.2 million square feet of dedicated lab and life sciences space in Somerville, Mass. — enough to crib some of the luster that the industry has added to neighboring Cambridge and Boston — is slated to officially break ground on July 21. The 2.4-million-square-foot,...
Businessirei.com

KDC, Cadillac Fairview and Compatriot Capital form JV

Cadillac Fairview has acquired a 50 percent interest in KDC alongside management and its long-standing partner, Compatriot Capital, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sammons Enterprises. Cadillac Fairview is the global real estate arm of the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan, which has more than $200 billion of assets. KDC will continue...
Businessthepaypers.com

K1 invests USD 120 mln in Compliance Science

US-based private equity firm K1 Investment Management has made a USD 120 million investment in New York-based Compliance Science, a fintech in the regulatory technology space. The company, operating as ComplySci, is a developer of regulatory and employee compliance software for wealth management firms and other financial services enterprises. ComplySci is considered a regtech company. It serves broker-dealers, registered investment advisers, hedge funds, private equity firms, investment advisers, venture capital firms and other businesses across the financial services sector to identify and mitigate employee regulatory and compliance risks.

Comments / 0

Community Policy