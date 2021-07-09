CPP Investments and Greystar Form Life Sciences Development JV
The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) and Greystar Real Estate Partners have formed a new joint venture to pursue life science real estate development opportunities. Initially, the companies have allocated $1.2 billion in equity to the joint venture to develop Class-A life science office and lab buildings in top US life science markets. Greystar will develop and manage the JV portfolio.www.globest.com
