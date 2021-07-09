Cancel
Rain To Wrap Up The Week

KAAL-TV
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShowers are back in the forecast for Friday, along with an embedded rumble of thunder or two. The better chance for severe storms today will miss us to the SW, from cental IA & south, however a few stronger storms look to clip north IA later this afternoon & evening. We will watch this area for an isolated severe storm or two, with wind and hail the main threats. Pockets of heavy rain will be possible with today's storms, again especially over north IA, with the heaviest rain missing also to the SW. A new 1/4-1/2" of rain is possible over southern MN, with slightly higher amounts across north IA.

www.kaaltv.com

