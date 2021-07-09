Jackson’s Olando Trader uses underdog mentality to land ‘dream’ scholarship at CMU

JACKSON – Every time Olando Trader walks up to the line of scrimmage on a football field or to his sprinting blocks on a track, his mind ventures back to Liberia. The soon-to-be senior at Jackson High was originally one of seven kids living in what is now the Republic of Liberia, a country on the West African coast. Trader was sent to an orphanage at age three and found a home in Jackson County when he was seven years old, where he has since made a name for himself as both a football standout and a sprinting star.