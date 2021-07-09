Cancel
AZ AG Seems Shocked By Government Access To Vaccination Records Despite State’s Promotion Of Tracking App

By ADI Staff Reporter
arizonadailyindependent.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePublic health officials have expressed shock that Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich appeared unaware that federal and state agencies have access to records about who has received COVID-19 vaccinations. On Tuesday, Brnovich wrote a letter to President Joe Biden after the White House mentioned forthcoming plans for “targeted community-by-community, door-to-door...

