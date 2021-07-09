Cancel
Mars helicopter Ingenuity spotted a 'heart' in Perseverance rover's tracks on 9th flight (video)

By Mike Wall
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Is there something going on between Perseverance and the Mars helicopter Ingenuity?. During its latest Red Planet flight on Monday (July 5), NASA's 4-lb. (1.8 kilograms) Ingenuity Mars helicopter photographed a heart-shaped feature among the tracks made by the six-wheeled Perseverance rover. The "heart" shows where the Perseverance rover took...

Space.com is the premier source of space exploration, innovation and astronomy news, chronicling (and celebrating) humanity's ongoing expansion across the final frontier, transporting you across the solar system and beyond through accessible, comprehensive coverage of the latest news and discoveries.

