IMMACULATA UNIVERSITY, PA — Immaculata University is expanding its associate degree offerings to include the Associate of Science in Cybersecurity. “Immaculata University currently offers a robust Bachelor of Science in Cybersecurity. Based upon market need, we are expanding the offering in cybersecurity to include an associate degree. Our associate degree programs have proven to be popular for students wanting to delve into an academic field or expand their career options,” states Angela Tekely, Ed.D., vice president for academic affairs and provost. “These new associate degrees prepare students for in-demand careers or to continue their education.”