Netflix, Shonda Rhimes Extend 2017 Deal With Exclusive, Multiyear Contract

By Jonnalyn Cortez
Business Times
 10 days ago
Netflix and Shonda Rhimes extend their 2017 deal with another exclusive, multiyear contract that will go beyond television. It now includes her production company, Shondaland, and producing partner, Betsy Beers, to create feature films, gaming and even virtual reality content. According to The Wall Street Journal, Netflix does not reveal...

