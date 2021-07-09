Cancel
Chick Vennera, ‘The Golden Girls’ actor, passes away at 74

By Darcie Loreno
Cleveland News - Fox 8
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WJW) — Actor Chick Vennera, who appeared on several TV shows including “The Golden Girls,” has passed away. Deadline reports his daughter, Nicky Vennera, confirmed he passed away from cancer at his California home Wednesday. He was 74. Deadline reports he voiced characters for “Animaniacs” and “Batman Beyond.”. He played...

fox8.com

