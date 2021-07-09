Cancel
Chautauqua County, NY

County Opens New Cell at Landfill

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChautauqua County officials have opened a new cell at the County Landfill in Ellery. County Executive PJ Wendel said this 54-acre project has been 8 years in the making with construction being planned over last 4 years, “This new cell should last somewhere between 20 and 30 years. But there are two more cells being developed as well. When I say cells, there are actually three cells in the hole, or pit, so the site is developing more and more. There are 82 acres in the current [cell] that we’re just capping off.”

