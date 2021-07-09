Local leaders tout utility reforms now in place
Utilities in Connecticut have put reforms in place to be better prepared for severe wather. Last fall, New Fairfield First Selectman Pat Del Monaco participated with the Towns of Bethel, Newtown and Ridgefield in the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority investigation into the Eversource response to Tropical Storm Isaias. As a result, PURA found that Eversource did not adequately implement the municipal liaison program, execute its Make Safe protocol, effectively communicate to customers or secure adequate resources in a timely manner to protect public safety and restore power.wlad.com
Comments / 0