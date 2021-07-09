Cancel
New Fairfield, CT

Area police alerting residents to car thieves, thefts from cars

By WLAD Newsroom
wlad.com
 10 days ago

Local police departments are warning that thieves are in the area. New Fairfield is experiencing an uptick in car break-ins. The Police Department is reminding everyone to lock cars and not to leave keys, fobs or garage door openers in parked vehicles. Wilton Police say there's similar activity in their town and called on residents to never leave a running vehicle unattended. Any break-ins or suspicious activity should be reported to the police. Bridgewater officials are also cautioning residents to lock their homes and cars. Last week, a wallet was taken out of a car on Hut Hill, and over the last week or so Southbury had some stolen cars. Oxford has had two car thefts in the last two nights.

