Jennifer Lopez Says Goodbye to an Old Love in New 'Cambia El Paso' Music Video: Watch!

WUSA
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJennifer Lopez is saying goodbye to an old flame. Days after releasing the song "Cambia El Paso" with Rauw Alejandro, the duo dropped the beachy and telling music video on Thursday night. Directed by Jessy Terrero, the visual begins with J.Lo fighting with a guy and leaving him behind, as she sings that her life is better without him. The guy follows her, but she continues to walk away before she flips him off.

