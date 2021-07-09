Cancel
North Augusta, SC

Caffeine and booze: Young entrepreneur opens coffeehouse with wine and craft beer

augustachronicle.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid Brannon is a young entrepreneur, but he sees the opportunity and growth of North Augusta and is ready to make a successful business out of it. When the 21-year-old saw an open spot in Jackson Square in downtown North Augusta, he knew it was the only spot that would make sense to put Cavalier's Coffeehouse. With the expansion of the Greeneway nearby, the location on Georgia Avenue also has the opportunity to capture commuters – especially young professionals – driving to and from Augusta each day.

