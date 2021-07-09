Solving our health care problem for all

A recent discussion at a South San Francisco City Council meeting about health care caught my attention. Up for vote was a resolution whether to support the idea of a single-payer health care system. The vote itself essentially meant nothing since health care is beyond the realm of a city council. Bringing forward resolutions to support topics of state, national or international interest tend not to garner much coverage since they don’t do anything and can, at times, distract from the essential business of a local government body. But I thought we should tune in to see what the discussion was like, particularly since there has been some interesting ideas coming out of South City recently.