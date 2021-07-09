Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Cryptocurrency and Inflation News for Financial Advisers

By Robert Powell
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oTBIS_0arvvT5T00

A roundup of the latest news and reports of interest to financial advisers.

Fiduciary backers seek ‘highest legal standard’ in Form CRS disclosures: InvestmentNews reports that the Institute for the Fiduciary Standard recently proposed a redesigned customer relationship disclosure, known as Form CRS, that provides a side-by-side comparison of advisers and brokers.

Investors flock to municipal bonds for yield and shelter: The $53 billion in assets flowing into tax-exempt municipal bond funds so far this year have already exceeded the inflows for all of last year, according to InvestmentNews.

Bank of America debuts digital retirement program to help employees get on track: Employees will receive personalized insights, guidance and tools to build a financially secure retirement, according to FinancialPlanning.

Don’t Let Your Clients Buy Bitcoin (or any other cryptocurrency): Joe Sweeney advises against investing in bitcoin in your client’s portfolios.

Inflation Inflection: Tiffany Wilding and Andrew Balls of PIMCO forecast that inflation in developed markets will peak in the coming months. However, the exact timing and magnitude is uncertain, largely due to supply constraints.

5 Planning Strategies to Use if Biden Repeals Stepped-Up Basis: President Joe Biden’s tax proposal eliminates the “stepped-up basis” on property transferred at death, a move that “reverses a century of tax law” and would have “far-reaching ramifications for investors,” according to Andy Friedman, founder and principal of The Washington Update.

Jeremy Siegel’s 7 Economic Predictions for Advisers and Investors: U.S. inflation will grow much higher than has been projected by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, according to Jeremy Siegel, senior investment strategy adviser at WisdomTree and professor of finance at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Some Advisers Stop Giving Rollover Advice Due To DOL Rule Complexities: ERISA experts say that other advisers are underestimating the complexities of the new fiduciary rule, according to Financial Advisor.

Crypto Rule Could Be Coming: Ex-SEC Exam Chief: Any potential rule could include four principal areas: issuance, trading, clearance and settlement and custody, Carlo di Florio, former director of the Securities and Exchange Commission's Division of Examinations, tells FA-IQ sister publication Ignites.

Personalized Retirement Income Solutions to Play Central Role in Retiree-Friendly DC Plans: While the defined contribution (DC) industry has made substantial strides in aiding DC plan participants through the accumulation phase of their financial lives, plans are not typically designed to effectively support participants through their retirement years. New findings from Cerulli’s report, U.S. Retirement End-Investor: Solving for the Decumulation Phase, suggest that many larger plan sponsors express an interest in retaining the assets of retired participants and, in conversations with Cerulli, providers relay that some of their larger plan sponsor clients are actively seeking to make their plans more retiree-friendly.

Five Tax Planning Strategies for the Ultra-Wealthy: The Biden administration’s proposals won’t have much impact on the merely wealthy, but some changes will have huge consequences for the very wealthy, according to Allan Roth.

Noteworthy Research

Does Excluding Sin Stocks Cost Performance?

The researchers examine the impact of excluding sin stocks on expected portfolio return and risk. Taking an asset pricing perspective the researchers find that popular exclusions typically go against rewarded factors such as value, profitability, and low-risk. This is harmful for expected portfolio returns, but this return loss may be offset by overweighting non-sin stocks that offer similar factor characteristics. We then discuss whether sin itself could be a priced factor. Although there are theoretical arguments for the existence of a distinct sin stock premium, the empirical evidence does not consistently support this. A sin premium might arise in the future though, if exclusion policies reach the scale needed to significantly raise the cost of capital of sin stocks. Exclusions also involve risk relative to the market and peers. The researchers show how this tracking error can be translated into an equivalent loss in expected return, which is negligible at low tracking-error levels, but not at higher levels. However, even modest ex ante tracking-error levels may ex post result in substantial long-term underperformance, which may have consequences for the time-consistency of these strategies and the careers of investors implementing them.

The NFT Market and Its Relationship With Bitcoin and Ethereum

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are transferable rights to digital assets, such as art, in-game items, collectables or music. The phenomenon and its markets have grown significantly since early 2021. The researchers investigate the interrelationships between NFT sales, NFT users (unique active blockchain wallets), and the pricing of Bitcoin and Ether. Using daily data between January 2018 and April 2021, the researchers show that a Bitcoin price shock triggers an increase in NFT sales. Also, Ether price shocks reduce the number of active NFT wallets. The results suggest that (larger) cryptocurrency markets affect the growth and development of the (smaller) NFT market, but there is no reverse effect.

The Unsophisticated 'Sophisticated': Old Age and the Accredited Investors Definition

Accredited investors are able to participate in unregistered securities offerings such as private equity, venture capital, and hedge funds if they meet income and wealth thresholds. This definition provides a simple screening mechanism intended to restrict the purchase of complex securities to investors who are sophisticated enough to “fend for themselves.” The researchers investigate whether older households, who are vulnerable to age-related cognitive decline and are more likely to meet the accredited investor threshold, possess greater financial sophistication than younger non-accredited investors. The researchers find strong evidence that older households are at risk of meeting the accredited investor definition without having the sophistication needed to avoid high agency costs in a largely unregulated securities market. Accredited households aged 80 and older are more than 80% less likely than unaccredited investors age 60–64 to have high financial sophistication scores. This reduced financial capability in later life appears to mirror the rate of decline in measures of cognition.

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
878
Followers
32K+
Post
128K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement Income#Financial Advisers#Inflation#Retirement Savings#Cryptocurrency#Investmentnews#Form Crs#Bank Of America#Financialplanning#Pimco#The Washington Update#Federal Reserve Chair#Wisdomtree#Erisa#Financial Advisor#Division Of Examinations#Fa Iq#Cerulli#Noteworthy Research
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Crypto
News Break
Markets
Related
MarketsBusiness Insider

Stablecoins should be regulated like banks and central bank digital currencies could tame these 'wildcat' crypto tokens, according to research from the Fed and Yale

Researchers at the Federal Reserve and Yale University have released a report titled 'Taming the Wildcat Stablecoins.'. The report suggested stablecoins should be regulated like banks, and promoted CBDCs. The report preceded the Treasury's working group meeting Monday on stablecoins. Sign up here for our daily newsletter, 10 Things Before...
New York City, NYfinextra.com

Credit Suisse leads $20 million round in financial data company Daloopa

Credit Suisse has led a $20 million Series A financing round in Daloopa, a provider of AI-powered data extraction services to hedge funds, investment banks, and other financial institutions. Headquartered in New York, Daloopa's technology removes the tedium of data entry for financial analyts by identifying and extracting useable financial...
Marketskitco.com

Crypto SWOT: bank of America announced approval for trading of bitcoin futures

Of the cryptocurrencies tracked by CoinMarketCap, the best performer for the week was Axie Infinity, rising 49.67%. The European Central Bank (ECB) reported that it will start the investigation phase of a Eurozone central bank digital currency (CBDC), which can last up to 24 months. ECB’s President, Christine Lagarde, said in March that a CBDC could be launched within four years; the ECB started discussing the potential of a CBDC for the 19 Eurozone countries in January of this year.
MarketsBusiness Insider

3 Digital Currency Challenges Faced By Central Banks, Traditional Banks

The rise in popularity of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and other cryptocurrencies has put pressure on the U.S. Federal Reserve and other central banks around the world to create their own central bank digital currencies, or CBDCs. The transition of money to the digital world may not be an easy one...
BusinessInvestmentNews

As inflation gets real, advisers ponder strategies

As the consumer price index and producer price index data continue topping consensus expectations, the inflation debate endures, producing distinct sides on if or how financial advisers should be preparing clients. “Inflation is definitely running very hot; to levels we haven’t seen since August 2008 and back to 1991,” said...
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

EnviroGold Global Limited To Commence Trading On The Canadian Securities Exchange

Company will commence trading on the CSE under the symbol "NVRO" TORONTO, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EnviroGold Global Limited (" EnviroGold" or the " Company") (CSE:NVRO), a clean technology company accelerating the world's transition to a circular resource economy, today announced that its common shares have been approved for listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the " CSE"). The Company expects to begin trading on the CSE under the ticker symbol "NVRO" as of market open on July 16 th, 2021 (EST).
Businessfa-mag.com

Inflation Is An Unknown For Now, Financial Exec Says

The world, and the United States in particular, will not know the nature of the looming inflation until at least September, according to Tony Minopoli, president and chief investment officer at Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors, a financial management firm with $28 billion in AUM. The Federal Reserve Board and...
BusinessMacomb Daily

Selling stocks on inflation fears? Financial pros wouldn’t

Inflation is one of those economic terms most of us know just enough about to be afraid of. We know it erodes our money over time, and that it arrives in the form of higher prices for everyday goods and services. Inflation fears can also lead to negative reactions in the stock market, such as the selloff in May. But according to experts, this may be the wrong reaction to inflation news.
MarketsPosted by
Axios

Bank of America's bitcoin thaw

Bank of America may be loosening its stance on bitcoin. Driving the news: Bank of America has approved the trading of cash-settled bitcoin futures for some clients, Coindesk’s Will Canny and Tanzeel Akhtar report. Why it matters: This would be a change in tone from a bank that's historically distanced...
Businesswww.kiplinger.com

Keep Momma Away from This Financial Adviser

“Mr. Beaver, my 79-year-old mother has trouble saying no to relatives and is being soft-pressured by her grandson, “Mario,” to let him become her financial adviser. “He is 29 and was just hired by an investment house after bouncing from job to job for many years. He lacks any of the professional certificates that show some degree of training beyond obtaining his license to sell investments.
Worldinvesting.com

Asian Stocks Down Over Continual “Bad News” on the COVID-19, Inflation Fronts

Investing.com – Asia Pacific stocks were down on Monday morning, as continuing concerns about the impact of continuously rising COVID-19 cases, alongside inflationary pressures, on the global economic recovery dampened investor sentiment. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 1.69% by 10:13 PM ET (2:13 AM GMT) and South Korea’s KOSPI fell 1.20%.
Stockscryptopotato.com

Bitcoin ETF in the US a Matter of When, Not If: Says Grayscale CEO

Grayscale is “100% committed” to converting its Bitcoin Trust into a BTC ETF when regulators allow it, confirmed the company’s CEO. Although the US Securities and Exchange Commission has failed to approve even a single BTC ETF application, the Grayscale CEO believes it’s a matter of “when, not a matter of if.” In a recent interview, Michael Sonnenshein also outlined that the current price correction has allowed long-term investors to accumulate more portions.
Marketsu.today

Guggenheim’s Scott Minerd on Bitcoin: "$30,000 May Soon Fail"

In a recent tweet, Scott Minerd, chief investment officer at investment firm Guggenheim Partners, has opined that Bitcoin’s pivotal support level at around $30,000 “may soon fail.”. He believes that it keeps becoming weaker with each new test. Ads. Earlier today, Bitcoin dropped as low as $31,012 on the Bitstamp...

Comments / 0

Community Policy