Tech Stocks Roundup: Jim Cramer Says FAANG Is Not Dead

By Alicia Stein
TheStreet
 10 days ago
Despite Thursday's weakness, the Nasdaq Composite hit a new high this week, boosted by stocks such as Apple (AAPL) - Get Report and Amazon.com (AMZN) - Get Report.

Shares of Amazon got a boost following a Defense Department decision to cancel a $10 billion cloud-computing contract it awarded Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report.

Amazon appeared to be the original favorite to win the contract. But many experts speculated that Microsoft was chosen because former President Donald Trump disliked Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who owns The Washington Post.

The win for Amazon came on Andy Jassy's second day as CEO of the tech and online retailing giant. Jassy replaced Bezos as CEO on Monday.

TheStreet's Jim Cramer likes Amazon, and it was one of the three types of stocks he told his Mad Money viewers they should be looking to buy when everyone else is selling. Look to buy stocks that are rallying while the rest of the market is declining, Cramer said. Cramer advised that investors also to look at Apple, another Action Alerts PLUS holding.

Cramer is focused on what the 10-year Treasury yield tells him about the FAANG stocks. He told Action Alerts PLUS senior analyst Jeff Marks that investors need to understand that FAANG is not dead despite the opinions of more than one market pundit.

“Pronouncing FAANG dead is to pronounce the 10-year dead in terms of appreciation,” Cramer said. Where does the comparison come into play? Cramer said it’s all about multiple expansion. “It’s multiple expansion when the 10-year goes down."

Get more trading insights and investment strategies from Cramer over on Real Money.

The best-performing FAANG component in the first half of 2021 was Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Report, with a 39.3% gain, beating the next-best performer Facebook (FB) - Get Report, which gained 27.3% in the first half and eclipsed a $1 trillion market cap.

If you include Microsoft, which isn’t in the FAANG group (but perhaps should be based on its market cap), according to TheStreet's Bret Kenwell, it’s the only other double-digit performer in the same period, up almost 22%. Apple and Amazon are basically flat so far this year as both stocks continue to consolidate. The hope is that they will break higher at some point and help keep the market churning higher.

Netflix (NFLX) - Get Report is the only FAANG component that finished lower in the first half of 2021, down 2.3%. However, Netflix Thursday announced an expanded partnership with star producer Shonda Rhimes.

Former President Donald Trump announced class-action lawsuits against Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Twitter (TWTR) - Get Report CEO Jack Dorsey, and Google CEO Sundar Pichai. The move comes months after Facebook, Twitter and Google's YouTube suspended the former president from their platforms.

The class-action lawsuits enable Trump to sue the tech CEOs on behalf of a broader group of people whom he argues have also been censored on the social media networks due to their political affiliations.

Last month, Facebook said that Donald Trump's accounts at Facebook and Instagram will be suspended for two years following the former president's praise for rioters during the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol Building. Twitter announced it had permanently suspended Trump's account just a couple of days after the January riot "due to the risk of further incitement of violence." And, Google's YouTube platform on Jan. 12 suspended Trump's channel for violating its policies for inciting violence.

Here is a breakdown list of the technology and FAANG stocks to watch right now based on their performance over the past week:

Facebook

Instacart, the grocery-delivery titan, named Fidji Simo, head of Facebook’s app, as chief executive. Simo, 35, who joined the San Francisco company's board in January, succeeds Instacart Co-Founder Apoorva Mehta.

“Over the last decade at Facebook, she’s been a part of every big moment in the company’s history, including helping it grow from 1,000 to nearly 100,000 people and leading the world’s most popular app," Mehta said in a statement.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Facebook as a Buy with a rating score of A-.

Apple

Apple shares tested record highs Wednesday following a pullback in Treasury bond yields and a bullish profit outlook at rival Samsung Electronics. Samsung, the world's biggest chipmaker, said June quarter profits are likely to rise by 53% from last year to 12.5 trillion won ($11 billion). Samsung's flash memory and DRAM chips are important components in Apple's global supply chain. Apple shares ended down almost 1% Thursday amid broad market weakness.

Apple has gotten support from a $5 price target boost from JPMorgan, which carries an overweight rating on the tech giant, to $170.00 per share. Analyst Samik Chatterjee said that while Apple shares have underperformed "significantly" this year, resilient iPhone 12 volumes, as well as historical gains linked to September launch events, are providing upside support for the shares heading into the summer months.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Apple as a Buy with a rating score of A-.

Shopify

Cramer says small businesses are the backbone of the American economy and investors should look to the companies supporting small businesses -- like Etsy (ETSY) - Get Report, along with Shopify (SHOP) - Get Report and Square (SQ) - Get Report.

"If you're buying Shopify because the stock is going higher, but you don't really know what Shopify does, then you're gambling," Cramer said from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. "If you're buying Shopify because you know of or are part of a small business that is benefiting from it and you know that more than 2 million businesses are benefitting ... you're not [gambling]."

The Street Quant Ratings rates Shopify as a Buy with a rating score of B-.

Salesforce

Salesforce.com (CRM) - Get Report has begun a bond offering to finance its $28 billion purchase of communications service Slack Technologies (WORK) - Get Report. It’s a six-part issue for the customer-relationship-management software provider.

Salesforce has an A rating from S&P Global Ratings and an A2 rating from Moody’s Investors Service. Last month, several analysts reiterated their optimism about Salesforce, following the software provider's first-quarter earnings.

Earlier this month, Jeff Marks, senior portfolio analyst at Action Alerts PLUS, discussed why he likes Salesforce over Zoom Video Communications (ZM) - Get Report.

The Street Quant Ratings rates Salesforce as a Buy with a rating score of B-.

Microsoft

Healthcare company Dare Bioscience (DARE) - Get Report announced it was awarded a new grant of as much as $49 million from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The grant will support technology development and preclinical activities to advance its investigational contraceptive, Dare-Larc1, toward clinical testing in humans during the period June 30, 2021, to Nov. 1, 2026. The contraceptive is controlled by the user and is reversible.

The Street Quant Ratings rates Microsoft as a Buy with a rating score of A.

Amazon

The JEDI, or Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure, contract was meant to modernize the Pentagon’s IT operations for services rendered for up to ten years. Amazon argued that President Donald Trump’s bias against Amazon and former CEO, Jeff Bezos, influenced the decision to award the contract to Microsoft.

"There are people who feel that he put his finger on the scales in favor of Microsoft because he hated Amazon," said Cramer.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Amazon as a Buy with a rating score of B.

Netflix

Last month, Credit Suisse analysts upgraded Netflix to outperform from neutral, keeping their $586 price target.

The analysts expect subscriber growth to normalize in the fourth quarter. A survey by the firm among U.S. customers reinforced the platform's competitive position and high user satisfaction.

Also last month Netflix and Amblin Partners, the Steven Spielberg-led studio, announced a partnership.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Netflix as a Buy with a rating score of B.

Alphabet

Tech stocks were affected by the move from 37 state attorneys general to file an antitrust lawsuit against Google parent Alphabet alleging it used restrictive contracts with developers to maintain a monopoly in its Google Play app store.

The lawsuit alleges the company illegally abused its power over the sale and distribution of apps through the Google Play store so it could collect "extravagant" commissions of up to 30% on app purchases, the states said.

The 144-page complaint filed late Wednesday in a Northern California federal court represents the fourth major antitrust lawsuit filed against Google by government agencies across the U.S. since last October, according to the Associated Press.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Alphabet as a Buy with a rating score of A.

Salesforce, Microsoft, Facebook, Apple, Amazon, PayPal and Alphabet are holdings in Jim Cramer’s Action Alerts PLUS Charitable Trust Portfolio. Want to be alerted before Cramer buys or sells these stocks? Learn more now.

