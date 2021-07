Last week, Phoebe Philo announced her return to the world of fashion with an eponymous brand that will launch early next year, nearly four years after she left LVMH-owned Celine in the hands of her successor Hedi Slimane. The news was lauded by the womenswear fanatics who mourn her absence (like those who memorialize her decade at “Old Céline” on social media), and the men who closely watched her personal style. Should we expect the brainy, streamlined clothes the so-called Philophiles worshipped? Or is Philo’s work actually about something else entirely?