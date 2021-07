Applications are now open for the New York State Public Health Corps Fellowship Program, a first-in-the-nation program that will assist with immediate COVID-19 response and vaccination efforts and strengthen local and statewide workforce capacities required to respond to future public health emergencies. This program will provide up to 1,000 full-time, paid positions with placements at the New York State Department of Health, local health departments except for New York City, or other public health partners throughout the state. Fellows will complete online coursework and receive a Public Health Essentials Certificate from Cornell University, as outlined in the Governor’s 2021 State of the State Address.