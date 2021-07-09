Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Tropical Storm Elsa moves up East Coast, bringing flash flood threat to millions of Americans

By Max Golembo, Daniel Peck and Morgan Winsor, ABC News
Posted by 
WGAU
WGAU
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aq0Dr_0arvsKD700

NEW YORK — More than 50 million Americans remain under a flash flood watch on Friday as Tropical Storm Elsa moves up the East Coast, bringing heavy rain and gusty winds.

After making landfall in Florida and pummeling the southeastern United States, Elsa is heading north with the eye of the storm sweeping over the coastlines of Delaware and New Jersey early Friday morning before it is expected to hit New York later in the morning and then Massachusetts by the afternoon, according to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.

As of 5 a.m. ET, Elsa was moving to the northeast at 31 miles per hour with its center located about 5 miles southwest of Atlantic City, New Jersey. The storm was packing maximum sustained winds of 50 miles per hour.

The National Weather Service said it doesn't anticipate a significant change in Elsa's strength through Friday and the storm is forecast to become a post-tropical cyclone by nighttime, when it is expected to head into Nova Scotia and then out to sea.

Flash flood watches are still in effect for the mid-Atlantic and northeastern regions, from Virginia to Maine. That includes several major cities, such as Philadelphia, New York City and Boston. The storm's current track shows it hugging the northeast coastline, with those areas expected to see the heaviest rainfall.

Much of the northeast is forecast to receive 2 to 4 inches of rainfall through Friday, with up to 6 inches possible in parts of New York, Connecticut and Massachusetts. That could trigger "considerable flash and urban flooding," the National Weather Service warned.

Tropical storm warnings also remain in effect for a large swath of the East Coast, from North Carolina's Outer Banks to Massachusetts.

Meanwhile, a "tornado or two" will be possible over parts of New York's Long Island and southeastern New England through early Friday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

Severe weather has already disrupted flight schedules at LaGuardia Airport and John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City's Queens borough. New York City has also closed its mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics through Friday due to the forecast.

New York City's Metropolitan Transportation Authority said there were system-wide delays for buses due to Elsa and the storm could impact service along some subway and rail lines. Meanwhile, empty tractor-trailers and tandem trucks are banned on the seven bridges and two tunnels that the MTA manages until at least noon on Friday due to the weather.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 1

WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
6K+
Followers
20K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
New York City, NY
City
Boston, NY
City
Maine, NY
State
Florida State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Connecticut State
State
North Carolina State
State
Maine State
City
Florida, NY
State
Virginia State
City
Philadelphia, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood#Americans#Extreme Weather#Outer Banks#Abc Audio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
MTA
News Break
NWS
Related
Ocean City, NJPosted by
WGAU

Teen pilot makes emergency landing on New Jersey bridge

OCEAN CITY, N.J. — A teen pilot’s skills were tested Monday when he successfully landed his plane after experiencing a mechanical failure. Landon Lucas, 18, started to experience engine trouble around 12:38 p.m. while flying a banner for Paramount Air Service near the Steel Pier in Atlantic City, WCAU reported.
California StatePosted by
WGAU

California utility says its equipment may be linked to fire

SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — Pacific Gas & Electric equipment may have been involved in the start of the big Dixie Fire burning in the Sierra Nevada, the nation's largest utility reported to California regulators. PG&E said in a report Sunday to the California Public Utilities Commission that a repair...
Kansas StatePosted by
WGAU

The Latest: Health dept urges masks at Kansas City schools

TOPEKA, Kan. — The health department in the most populous county in Kansas is urging the county’s public schools to require students and staff who aren’t vaccinated against the coronavirus to wear masks indoors when classes resume for the fall. The guidance Monday from the Johnson County Department of Health...
Oregon StatePosted by
WGAU

Size of Oregon wildfire underscores vastness of the US West

PORTLAND, Ore. — (AP) — The monstrous wildfire burning in Oregon has grown to a third the size of Rhode Island and spreads miles each day, but evacuations and property losses have been minimal compared with much smaller blazes in densely populated areas of California. The fire's jaw-dropping size contrasted...

Comments / 1

Community Policy