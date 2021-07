If Kentucky is out of the running for Jalen Duren, you wouldn’t know it by watching the coaching staff in action this weekend at the 2021 EYBL Peach Jam. With college coaches allowed to attend the prestigious recruiting event starting Friday morning with the opening of the NCAA’s fourth evaluation period of the summer, UK head coach John Calipari was front and center to watch the nation’s No. 1 overall prospect in the class of 2022 take the floor in both of Team Final’s matchups, with assistant coach Orlando Antigua joining him for the first and Jai Lucas watching in the second.