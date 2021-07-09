Cancel
Hidizs S3PRO ultra portable pocket DAC

By Julian Horsey
If you are looking for a high quality ultraportable DAC you may be interested in the new Hidizs S3PRO. Compatible with Apple Mac computers running macOS, iPads, iPhones, Android and Windows computers the DAC has been created to provide the ability to enjoy media and audio at the highest sound quality possible wherever you may be. It’s creators Hidizs was formed back in 2012 and has a core staff of over 40 professional audio research and development engineers. The Hidizs S3PRO has been designed for low power consumption, ultra-low distortion, close to 0 noise and MQA support and supports up to 32Bit/384kHz, DSD128.

