Hidizs S3PRO ultra portable pocket DAC

REVIEW – We’ve been getting quite a few power stations sent to us for review here at The Gadgeteer lately. The Puleida Portable Power Station caught my eye because it was the antithesis of the last power station I reviewed (the massive Bluetti AC200P power station – which is most definitely not very portable). Puleida’s marketing material shows their power station being held in a hand and says it’s “palm size”, so it looked perfect for overnight camping or other portable power needs. I used it heavily over a multi-week review period, and it worked great for most scenarios.