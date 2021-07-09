Tyson chicken recall: 9 million pounds of ready-to-eat products recalled due to possible listeria contamination
Tyson Foods Inc. is recalling about 8,955,296 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken products that may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. The frozen, fully cooked chicken products were produced between December 26, 2020 and April 13, 2021, according to a press release the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service. The products that could be recalled and the labels can be found online.www.masslive.com
