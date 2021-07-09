Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food Safety

Tyson chicken recall: 9 million pounds of ready-to-eat products recalled due to possible listeria contamination

By Cassie McGrath
Posted by 
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tyson Foods Inc. is recalling about 8,955,296 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken products that may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. The frozen, fully cooked chicken products were produced between December 26, 2020 and April 13, 2021, according to a press release the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service. The products that could be recalled and the labels can be found online.

www.masslive.com

Comments / 0

MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MO
44K+
Followers
35K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Listeria Monocytogenes#Chickens#Tyson Foods Inc#Department Of Defense#Fsis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Food Safety
News Break
Health
News Break
Food Service
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
News Break
Public Health
Related
Food Safetyfoodsafetynews.com

Cheese recall related to Listeria contamination expanded

Additional cheese has been added to a recall in Canada after authorities found additional information related to the situation. Fruiterie Milano Inc. is recalling La Bella Contadina brand Burrata Nadi con latte di bufala (cheese) from the marketplace due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is...
Food SafetyPosted by
B98.5

CDC Issues Alert For Frozen Shrimp Salmonella Outbreak

The Centers For Disease Control and Prevention has just posted a food safety alert regarding a Salmonella Outbreak that has been linked to frozen cooked shrimp. According to the CDC website, this outbreak is responsible for atleast six individuals being sick, and atleast two people being hospitalized due to this exposure.
Food SafetyPosted by
Best Life

If You See This at a Barbecue, Don't Eat It, CDC Says in New Warning

July 4th weekend is finally here and that means fireworks, red-white-and-blue ensembles, and of course, the peak of summer barbecue season. But before you sit down for a picnic or on your patio for a meal full of hot dogs, hamburgers, and various cold summer salads, there's a brand-new warning from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that you need to read about a popular barbecue staple that has left at least three people hospitalized and one person dead. Read on to find out the one food you should avoid at your barbecue this July 4th weekend.
Food SafetyPosted by
Best Life

If You Have This Food In Your Freezer, Throw It Out Now, CDC Says

It may get a bad rap from some, but using certain frozen ingredients can make whipping up a meal a much easier process. The coldest corner of your kitchen is a reliably safe way to keep your meat, veggies, or fruit edible for longer. But you might want to check what you're reaching for in the freezer the next time you go to prepare yourself some dinner, as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is warning that one specific product could make you seriously sick. Read on to see which food you should throw out right now.
Food Safetyverywellhealth.com

Salmonella: Food Safety Practices and Proper Cooking Temperatures

Salmonella are a group of bacteria that commonly cause foodborne illness in the United States. They can be found in raw poultry, eggs, beef, and sometimes on unwashed fruits and vegetables. Even processed foods, such as nut butters, frozen potpies, chicken nuggets, and stuffed chicken entrees, can also be contaminated with the bacteria.
Illinois Statedecaturradio.com

Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Salad Produced in Illinois

The Illinois Department of Public Health is working with the CDC and the FDA to investigate a multistate outbreak of salmonella linked to BrightFarms brand Sunny Crunch salad produced in Rochelle. Health officials in Illinois report five cases matching the outbreak strain have been reported in Cook, DuPage and McHenry counties.
Food & Drinksvegoutmag.com

Impossible Foods Is Launching Vegan Chicken Nuggets This Fall

The plant-based brand will soon launch vegan chicken nuggets in restaurants nationwide. Known for their plant-based burger patties, Impossible Foods is making a foray into the vegan chicken market with the launch of their newest item—vegan chicken nuggets, which will debut at participating nationwide restaurants in fall 2021. Before selling to restaurants, Impossible Foods plans to showcase the nuggets at the DOT Foods trade show next week, where operators will be able to test the new chicken alternative.
Health959theriver.com

The 5 sunscreens that are being recalled

Though too much sun exposure can cause cancer, Johnson & Johnson has issued a recall for five sunscreens after finding a substance in them that could cause cancer. Low levels of benzene were discovered in the samples of four Neutrogena products and one Aveeno product. The aerosol sunscreens include:. Neutrogena...
Agriculturefoodsafetynews.com

The thinking behind FSIS’s new guidelines for controlling poultry pathogens

USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has announced the availability of revised guidelines to assist poultry establishments in controlling Salmonella and Campylobacter in raw poultry. FSIS has revised the content of the guidelines in light of new scientific and technical information, public comments received on the 2015 guideline, and...
Pet ServicesPosted by
SlashGear

All the dog food recalls in effect for 2021 – so far

Today we’re taking a look at each of the dog and cat food recalls announced by the FDA in the USA in the year 2021. We’ve previously reported on most of these recalls in the past, soon after they were initially tipped by the FDA through the first months of this year. Today we’re making absolutely sure you are up-to-date on all the recalls as such, just in case any were missed during this tumultuous time.

Comments / 0

Community Policy