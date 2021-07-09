Edwin Byron Neighbors

No memorial events are currently scheduled. My prayers are with the family and friends. Rest in peace. Good people die everyday. Yet, not all of them affirm for us the goodness in humanity and leadership the way Edwin Edwards did. He passed away yesterday, but he left a legacy of positive experiences for anyone who took the time to know him -- which wasn’t a hard thing to do. Myself included, none of us really know him personally, but we can still learn from the legacy he left.