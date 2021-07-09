Cancel
Obituaries

Edwin Byron Neighbors

 10 days ago

Edwin Byron Neighbors III of Beggs, passed away on Friday, July 2, 2021, at the age of 73. Edwin was born on October 18, 1947, in Ada, to his parents, Edwin and Evelyn (Shipley) Neighbors. Edwin proudly served our country in the Army. No services are planned at this time. Arrangements are entrusted to Schaudt’s Funeral Service & Cremation Care. Family and friends may leave kind words of comfort, special memories and condolences to the family online at www.schaudtfuneralservice.com.

