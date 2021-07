Dorothy Jean Botsford, a resident of Broken Arrow, passed from this life on July 7, 2021, at the age of 95. She was born to the late John Forrest and Minnie (French) Drew on October 12, 1925. Dorothy married Paul Botsford on May 14, 1944. They enjoyed traveling and seeing the world. The two spent over 74 years together before his passing in 2018.