Living Life Through a Lens
If you're ever climbing Mt. Shishapangma in Tibet and happen to stumble upon an SD card, let Gabe Rogel know. He'd like his pictures back. The year was 2005, and Rogel was on assignment with Skiing Magazine and the outdoor gear company, Marmot. The task? To photograph skiers Mark Newcomb and Kent McBride as they completed the first ski descent of the Untch Couloir on the 26,335-foot tall mountain. The trek to the top was arduous, Rogel recounts.
