Daniel Macdonnell

According to Zacks, “SBI Holdings, Inc. is engaged in providing securities business, banking business and other financial services. The Company has established an Internet-based financial conglomerate. Its Asset Management Business segment establishes, manages, and operates funds and provides investment management and advisory services. Its Brokerage and Investment Banking Business segment provides financial products such as securities, underwrites initial public offering stocks and corporate bonds. The Company’s Financial Services Business segment provides various financial business services, including banking, credit cards, leasing, online settlement services for EC business operators and nonlife insurance products and evaluation of investment trusts. Its Housing and Real Estate Business segment engages in the real estate investment, real estate development, consignment of constructions, subdivision of housing, and operation of real estate funds. SBI Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “
