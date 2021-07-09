Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Daniel Macdonnell

hospitalitynet.org
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHVS welcomes Daniel MacDonnell as Managing Director, Capital Markets. In this role, he will focus on providing a full suite of debt/equity financing and investment sale advisory solutions for HVS hospitality real estate investment clients nationally and in key international markets. Over the past 15 years, he has been the...

www.hospitalitynet.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hvs#Managing Director#Capital Markets#M A#Global Hospitality Group#The Hospitality Group#Williams College#The Policy Advisory#Nasd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate Investment
Related
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

The Halifax Group Promotes David Bard To Partner

WASHINGTON, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Halifax Group, a Washington, D.C.-based private equity firm that partners with managers and entrepreneurs to recapitalize companies, is pleased to announce that it has promoted David Bard to the position of Partner. In addition to joining the firm's leadership team, he will continue to play an integral part in the sourcing, evaluation, and execution of investments. He joined Halifax's Washington, D.C. office in 2018, and serves on the boards of portfolio companies StrataTech, TriMech, Maverick Fitness, and Southern Siding Company.
BusinessLaw.com

Ashurst Hires Global Loans Partner in Sydney as It Expands Private Equity Practice

Global law firm Ashurst has hired a Sydney-based partner in its global loans practice as it plans to expand its private equity work. Emma de Carle, who joins from PwC, is a specialist in leveraged and acquisition finance, corporate finance and asset-based lending with an extensive network of longstanding relationships across private equity sponsors, corporates, domestic and international investment banks and credit funds, Ashurst said.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Optimal Asset Management Inc. Acquires 17,601 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 85.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,601 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $3,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Businessfinovate.com

Digital Investment Platform Munnypot Acquired by Cairngorm Capital

Sometimes a partnership is not enough and only a full-fledged union will suffice. This is the approach taken by Cairngorm Capital, a U.K.-based private equity firm that announced this week that it had acquired FinovateMiddleEast alum Munnypot – along with investment management services provider Whitefoord – in order to launch a new digital wealth management firm, Verso Wealth Management.
Economytampabaymetro.com

The Face of Private Wealth Management: Danyell Jones, CEPA, AAMS, WMS

I invite you to ask yourself: When was the last time you were truly impressed with who you trust to handle your financial affairs?. Attention to detail, and a wealth management experience that extends far beyond simple investing are elements that have established Danyell Jones as one of the most sought after Financial Advisors in the Tampa Bay area.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Trinseo (TSE) to Acquire Aristech Surfaces LLC

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. (NYSE: TSE) announced its entry into an agreement with SK AA Holdings, LLC, an affiliate of Falcon Private Holdings, LLC (“Falcon”), to acquire Aristech Surfaces LLC (“Aristech”), a leading North America manufacturer and global provider of polymethyl methacrylates (PMMA) continuous cast and solid surface sheets, serving the wellness, architectural, transportation and industrial markets.
Personal Financebizjournals

Bob Stolz, WMCP

Bob Stolz of Northwestern Mutual-Dayton just completed the Wealth Management Certified Professional designation, from the American College of Financial Services. This credential employs contemporary investment management, portfolio management, and financial planning strategies, which are being sought by clients more and more. Bob has served the Dayton community for nearly 13 years and is excited to offer more to his clients through the additional expertise he now has.
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Form 8-K GETTY REALTY CORP /MD/ For: Jul 19

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. NEW YORK, NY, July 19, 2021 – Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE: GTY) announced the appointment of Evelyn León Infurna as an independent director to its Board of Directors and as a member of its Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, effective immediately. Ms. Infurna brings broad capital markets perspective with more than 30 years of experience in real estate and corporate finance in various roles.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Alset EHome International (AEI) Appoints Tung Moe Chan as co-CEO

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ: AEI) (the "Company"), a diversified holding company principally engaged through its subsidiaries in Ehome and property development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities and consumer products, is pleased to announce its board of directors appointed Tung Moe Chan as the Company's co-CEO, effective July 1, 2021.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CNH Partners LLC Takes Position in Legato Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:LEGO)

CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in Legato Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:LEGO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 49,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000. CNH Partners LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Legato Merger at the end of the most recent quarter.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Of The University Of C. Regents Sells 140,000 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Stock

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $2,011,800.00. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Collegestucsonpost.com

SRM University AP collaborates with Harvard Business School

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): SRM University, AP a top-notch and new-age university situated in the heart of Andhra Pradesh, collaborates with Harvard Business School Online to offer high-impact online courses to its students. Eliminating the difference between borders and nations, the university is focused on providing global...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Guggenheim Capital LLC Makes New Investment in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,451 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Other institutional investors have also...
Real EstateThrive Global

Aviva Fink of Reonomy: “Fear of failure ”

Fear of failure — There’s been a lot written about this. Women are less likely to see themselves as being worthy of a stretch job. More often than not, they want to know that they more than satisfy every requirement and preferred qualification before applying to a job. Men are more comfortable applying without meeting all criteria. The more you push yourself to apply to senior roles, the more likely it is to land one.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BlackRock Inc. Purchases 871 Shares of FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) by 81.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in FTS International were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CNH Partners LLC Invests $492,000 in TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS)

CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 50,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000. Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “SBI Holdings, Inc. is engaged in providing securities business, banking business and other financial services. The Company has established an Internet-based financial conglomerate. Its Asset Management Business segment establishes, manages, and operates funds and provides investment management and advisory services. Its Brokerage and Investment Banking Business segment provides financial products such as securities, underwrites initial public offering stocks and corporate bonds. The Company’s Financial Services Business segment provides various financial business services, including banking, credit cards, leasing, online settlement services for EC business operators and nonlife insurance products and evaluation of investment trusts. Its Housing and Real Estate Business segment engages in the real estate investment, real estate development, consignment of constructions, subdivision of housing, and operation of real estate funds. SBI Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

13,146 Shares in Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,146 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Several other institutional investors also recently bought...
Industryhospitalitynet.org

Tim Rumney

Independent Hotelier and current Chairman of the group, Tim Rumney will take over from Rob Paterson later this month as Interim CEO later this month. Rob Paterson, who joined BWH Hotel Group in 2018, has decided to leave the brand which represents almost 300 independently owned hotels in GB. In his place, Tim Rumney, who has been Chairman of the group's board for five years and Board Member for 12 years, is stepping into the role of Interim CEO for a period of at least six months, providing stability and continuity for employees and hotels within the membership organisation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy