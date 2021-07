Isreal Leonardo Rodriguez-Quintana (AKA Izzy), passed away July 3, 2021 at the age of 38 in Hollister, California at his place of residence. Izzy was born in San Jose, California to his parents Leonardo and Lupe Rodriguez on September 29, 1982. He went to Burges High School in Texas, and graduated in 2000 at Westmont High School in Campbell, California. Later, went on to study at Gavilan College in Gilroy, California.