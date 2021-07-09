Cancel
U.S. stocks recover to end Friday at record highs, advancing for a third straight week

By Mark DeCambre, Christine Idzelis
Major U.S. stock benchmarks rose for a third straight week to end Friday at record highs, staging a recovery from the previous session that was marked by doubts about global economic growth in the pandemic.

